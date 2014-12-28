(Updated: WILL UPDATE following results of late-afternoon games.)

Cowboys 44, Redskins 17: DeMarco Murray and Dez Bryant enjoyed record-setting days as Dallas ended its regular season with a perfect road record and remained alive for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Murray ran for a touchdown among his 100 yards, breaking the Cowboys’ single-season rushing record in the process, while Bryant caught two touchdowns to set a franchise mark for receiving scores in a season. Tony Romo was 22-of-34 for 299 yards for Dallas (12-4), which already had clinched the NFC East title and can still secure a first-round bye depending on Sunday’s late-afternoon games.

Robert Griffin III had a rushing touchdown and passed for a career-high 336 yards with a TD and two interceptions, both of which were hauled in by Bruce Carter. DeSean Jackson had 86 receiving yards and a touchdown for Washington (4-12), while Alfred Morris completed a disappointing season with 43 yards on 12 carries.

The Cowboys fell behind 7-3 on Jackson’s 69-yard catch-and-run to the end zone before going back in front when Romo hit Bryant on a short pass that the dynamic wideout took 65 yards to give the visitors control for good. Bryant tip-toed the sideline for a 23-yard TD catch on the next Dallas possession and Washington went three-and-out before Dan Bailey’s 32-yard field goal made it 20-7.

The Cowboys secured a surprise onside kick and capitalized on a 9-yard TD run by Murray, who rushed for a league-high 1,845 yards, smashing his previous best of 1,121 from last season. Griffin’s 2-yard rushing TD brought the Redskins within 27-17 with 6:45 left in the contest, but Romo found Terrance Williams for 51 yards on third-and-16 and Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 30-17.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bryant finished with four catches for 99 yards. His second TD reception broke Terrell Owens’ single-season record of 15 set in 2007. That came one play after Murray’s 32-yard run broke Emmitt Smith’s record of 1,773 yards set in 1995. ... Cowboys DE Anthony Spencer scored on a 5-yard fumble recovery with 3:12 left and Joseph Randle tacked on a 65-yard TD run with 1:40 to go to cap the scoring. ... Murray set a club record with his 12th 100-yard rushing game of the season. He is only the sixth running back in NFL history to reach the century mark 12 times in one season.