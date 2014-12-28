FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cowboys 44, Redskins 17
December 28, 2014 / 9:43 PM / 3 years ago

Cowboys 44, Redskins 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: WILL UPDATE following results of late-afternoon games.)

Cowboys 44, Redskins 17: DeMarco Murray and Dez Bryant enjoyed record-setting days as Dallas ended its regular season with a perfect road record and remained alive for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Murray ran for a touchdown among his 100 yards, breaking the Cowboys’ single-season rushing record in the process, while Bryant caught two touchdowns to set a franchise mark for receiving scores in a season. Tony Romo was 22-of-34 for 299 yards for Dallas (12-4), which already had clinched the NFC East title and can still secure a first-round bye depending on Sunday’s late-afternoon games.

Robert Griffin III had a rushing touchdown and passed for a career-high 336 yards with a TD and two interceptions, both of which were hauled in by Bruce Carter. DeSean Jackson had 86 receiving yards and a touchdown for Washington (4-12), while Alfred Morris completed a disappointing season with 43 yards on 12 carries.

The Cowboys fell behind 7-3 on Jackson’s 69-yard catch-and-run to the end zone before going back in front when Romo hit Bryant on a short pass that the dynamic wideout took 65 yards to give the visitors control for good. Bryant tip-toed the sideline for a 23-yard TD catch on the next Dallas possession and Washington went three-and-out before Dan Bailey’s 32-yard field goal made it 20-7.

The Cowboys secured a surprise onside kick and capitalized on a 9-yard TD run by Murray, who rushed for a league-high 1,845 yards, smashing his previous best of 1,121 from last season. Griffin’s 2-yard rushing TD brought the Redskins within 27-17 with 6:45 left in the contest, but Romo found Terrance Williams for 51 yards on third-and-16 and Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 30-17.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bryant finished with four catches for 99 yards. His second TD reception broke Terrell Owens’ single-season record of 15 set in 2007. That came one play after Murray’s 32-yard run broke Emmitt Smith’s record of 1,773 yards set in 1995. ... Cowboys DE Anthony Spencer scored on a 5-yard fumble recovery with 3:12 left and Joseph Randle tacked on a 65-yard TD run with 1:40 to go to cap the scoring. ... Murray set a club record with his 12th 100-yard rushing game of the season. He is only the sixth running back in NFL history to reach the century mark 12 times in one season.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
