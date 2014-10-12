Preview: Cowboys at Seahawks

DeMarco Murray is achieving historic accomplishments and the Dallas Cowboys attempt to stretch their winning streak to five games when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Murray leads the NFL with 670 rushing yards and has topped 100 in each game but will be tested by a Seattle unit that leads the NFL in rushing defense at 62.3 yards per game. “Keeping him under 100,” Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner told reporters. “That’s the challenge.”

Murray joined Hall of Famers Jim Brown and O.J. Simpson as the only players to top 100 yards in the first five games of a season and he will need another big effort if Dallas is to knock off Seattle. The Seahawks have won 19 of their last 20 home games – playoffs included – and have been receiving stellar performances from quarterback Russell Wilson. He used his legs to help win NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors against the Washington Redskins as he rushed for a career-best 122 yards and a touchdown and passed for two more scores in Monday’s 27-17 victory.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -8. O/U: 47.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (4-1): Dallas figures to learn a lot about itself in the matchup with Seattle as it fancies ending a playoff drought of four seasons. “I think we’ve seen plenty of times that one game isn’t going to define your season at this point,” said quarterback Tony Romo, who has thrown nine touchdown passes and been intercepted five times. “However, there are very important games and you know this game is a game that is a great test for us.” Receiver Dez Bryant has caught a TD pass in four consecutive games, while free safety Barry Church has a team-best 28 tackles.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (3-1): Wilson is completing 70.3 percent of his passes to go along with eight touchdown passes and one interception and has thrown two TDs in each of Seattle’s four games. Marshawn Lynch (306 yards, three touchdowns) is dealing with back issues but is expected to play. Seattle is allowing an average of 317.8 yards per game (fifth in the NFL) but cornerback Richard Sherman has yet to intercept a pass this season after picking off eight in each of the last two seasons.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dallas’ Jason Witten needs two receptions to join Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends with 900 career receptions.

2. The Seahawks have just two interceptions – one each by SS Kam Chancellor and CB Byron Maxwell.

3. Both teams are near the bottom of the NFL in sacks – Seattle is tied for 24th with six and Dallas is tied for 26th with five.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 30, Cowboys 23