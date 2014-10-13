Cowboys 30, Seahawks 23: DeMarco Murray rushed for 115 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:16 remaining in the fourth quarter as visiting Dallas stunned Seattle to post its fifth straight victory.

Murray, who scored from 15 yards out, rushed for 46 yards on four carries during the decisive 80-yard drive and joined Hall of Famer Jim Brown (1958) as the only players to top 100 rushing yards in six straight games to open a season. Tony Romo passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (5-1) and Dan Bailey kicked three field goals, including a 31-yarder to make it a seven-point margin with 1:09 remaining.

Russell Wilson was 14-of-28 for 126 yards and was intercepted by linebacker Rolando McClain with 42 seconds left to end the last-bid attempt. The loss was just the second in 21 home games - including playoffs - for Seattle (3-2), which was outgained 401-206 and had nine first downs compared to the Cowboys’ 23.

Dallas punt returner Dwayne Harris lost a fumble in the third quarter that Kevin Pierre-Louis recovered and the Seahawks tied the game at 17 two plays later on Wilson’s 9-yard run. Steven Hauschka’s 33-yard field goal pushed Seattle ahead before the Cowboys tied the contest on Bailey’s career-long 56-yard field goal with 1:04 left in the third quarter and Hauschka answered with a 48-yard field goal with 8:16 left.

Seattle bolted to an early 10-0 lead as Doug Baldwin blocked Chris Jones’ punt and Mike Morgan returned it 25 yards for a score. Dallas struck late in the first quarter on Romo’s 2-yard pass to tight end Gavin Escobar, tied the score on Bailey’s 42-yard field goal and took a 17-10 halftime lead on Romo’s 3-yard pass to tight end Jason Witten with 16 seconds left in the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Witten caught two passes to raise his career total to 900 and join Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends with 900 or more receptions. … Seattle lost MLB Bobby Wagner (foot) and CB Byron Maxwell (ankle) to injuries in the second quarter. … Bailey became the most-accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history when he made his 100th career field goal in the second quarter - he finished the contest at 91.1 percent.