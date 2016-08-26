Russell carries Seahawks over Cowboys

Quarterback Russell Wilson turned in an impressive performance to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game Thursday night at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash.

The game featured the debut of Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, but the excitement was tempered by an early injury to quarterback Tony Romo. On the third play of the game, Romo was sacked and landed hard on the turf. He was helped off the field and did not return after experiencing tightness in his back.

At halftime, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said, "His back was bothering him a little bit after that play. We don't think it's a serious thing, and we just felt better keeping him out. Dak (Prescott, the backup quarterback) came in and did a great job."

Related Coverage Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

Prescott came on to replace Romo and promptly led an 81-yard touchdown drive. Elliott rushed five times for 40 yards on the drive, which was capped by Prescott's 17-yard touchdown pass to Jason Whitten.

The Seahawks responded with a 27-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka, the first scoring drive of the preseason for Seattle's first-team offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson was 5-of-5 passing for 65 yards on the drive.

Wilson later threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson as part of a 58-yard drive that put the Seahawks up 10-7 late in the first half. Dallas drove downfield over the final 3:17 and tied the game on a 40-yard field goal.

Seattle reclaimed the lead early in the third. Christine Michael had runs of 20 and 17 yards to set up a 53-yard field goal by Hauschka. On Seattle's next drive, Wilson threw a 43-yard pass to Tanner McEvoy and a nine-yard touchdown pass to Lockett before leaving the game.

Wilson finished 16-of-21 passing for 192 yards. Michael carried seven times for 58 yards.

Prescott completed 17 of 23 passes for 116 yards for Dallas. Elliott carried seven times for 48 yards. Third-string quarterback Jameill Showers came on to lead a late touchdown drive. Showers threw for 113 yards on 10-of-17 passing.