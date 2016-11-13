Preview: Cowboys at Steelers

While the dust is still settling in regard to the presidential election, the spirited debate involving the quarterback saga of "America's Team" shows no signs of ending. Dallas Cowboys veteran Tony Romo (back) has been a full participant in practice this week, but rookie quarterback Dak Prescott likely will be under center against the host Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when the storied franchises meet at Heinz Field.

"Take nothing away from Tony. He's been doing it at a high level. When you're winning football games, it's really hard to replace that one spot," said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who knows a thing or two about Dallas' modern-day, made-for-television drama. Roethlisberger, like Prescott, had taken advantage of a strong running game and solid defense to win his first 13 starts of his rookie season in 2004 after replacing Tommy Maddox. A fourth-round selection, Prescott threw for three touchdowns and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott (NFL-leading 891 yards) rushed for two as the Cowboys won their seventh straight game with a 35-10 rout of winless Cleveland on Sunday. Roethlisberger wasn't as fortunate as he returned following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee to complete just 23 of 45 passes in a 21-14 setback at Baltimore.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Steelers -2.5. O/U: 49.5

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (7-1): Slot receiver Cole Beasley leads the team in catches (43) and receiving yards (499) and touchdowns, with his club-best fourth score in the last four games coming on Sunday. Fellow wideout Dez Bryant has caught 16 of 41 passes thrown his way, with only one for 19 yards against the battered Browns' secondary last week. "We're chasing something. It's not a one-man show,” Bryant said of Dallas' winning ways. Veteran tight end Jason Witten was the target of choice last week for Prescott, reeling in eight receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (4-4): Pittsburgh's potent offense was asleep through three quarters last week as it mustered just 69 yards before Roethlisberger woke up and tossed a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown and rushed for another. While electric Le'Veon Bell is a trusted option out of the backfield, Pittsburgh has struggled to find a consistency in the passing game - outside of Brown - with Martavis Bryant suspended for the season. Sammie Coates has followed a strong start with just four yards in his last three games and fellow wideouts Markus Wheaton (shoulder) and Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) are nursing injuries. Eli Rogers recorded a team-leading 103 receiving yards - all in the fourth quarter - to show promise after his development had been slowed by both turf toe and a reported disciplinary decision in Week 7 (he was inactive).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bell has 659 scrimmage yards (NFL second-best 131.8 per contest) in five games this season.

2. Dallas LB Sean Lee leads the team in both tackles (79) and tackles for loss (five).

3. Pittsburgh TE Ladarius Green (ankle) is in line to make his season debut on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Steelers 28, Cowboys 24