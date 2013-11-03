Dallas Cowboys - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - INSIDE SLANT

The Dallas Cowboys (4-4 ) have the worst defense in the league. They are ranked 32nd and are on pace to set a team record for yards allowed and an NFL record for passing yards allowed.

It’s a good thing they have the Minnesota Vikings (1-7) on tap Sunday at Cowboys Stadium.

The Vikings have the league’s 27th ranked pass offense and still don’t know who to start between Christian Ponder and Josh Freeman.

“It doesn’t really matter who is going to be starting at quarterback, I don’t really care who is starting at quarterback, I‘m just trying to go out and win the game,” cornerback Orlando Scandrick said. “Winning cures all. If we can get a win, we’ll have a little bit more positivity.”

The Cowboys need some positivity on defense.

The Cowboys’ defense has allowed an average of 422.5 yards a game, which projects to 6,760 yards for the season. That would be a team record and one of the worst in NFL history. They’re also on pace to give up 5,062 passing yards, which would set an NFL record.

“Oh, yeah, I definitely pay attention to it,” safety Barry Church said. “(Being ranked 32nd) is pretty bad, but it can’t get much worse, so we’ve definitely got to build on that.”

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said they need to be better on defense but he also wanted to accentuate the positive in that they are creating turnovers as well as any team in the league.

They are second in turnover ratio in the NFL at plus-9, and tied for third with 19 takeaways in eight games. They had just 16 turnovers all of last season.

”Before you get caught up in certain statistics, you’ve got to evaluate the whole body of work,“ Garrett said. ”There are a lot of different ways to measure how a defense is doing. One of the ways that we measure it is in relationship to the football. We’re No. 2 in the NFL in takeaways right now and those are the impact plays of the ballgame.

“Having said that, we’ve faced some good passers and they’ve gotten after us a little bit. We have to do a better job playing pass defense.”

Four quarterbacks -- Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford -- have each thrown for more than 400 yards against the Cowboys. That’s also an dubious mark considering it’s the first time in NFL history a team has allowed four 400-yard passers in a season.

The Cowboys still have eight games to go and the likes of Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Jay Cutler and Eli Manning coming up on the their schedule.

The Cowboys believe they will get better as the season goes along as some of the young and experience players they have relied on -- including rookie safeties J.J. Wilcox, Jeff Heath and rookie cornerback B.W. Webb -- get more experience and some of their veterans return to health.

They played the last two games without Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

“One thing I’ll say about this defense is they won’t quit,” maligned defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin said. “We’ll get better. We will.”

SERIES HISTORY: 22nd regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 11-10. Minnesota won the last meeting 24-21 in 2010. The Cowboys won the last meeting in Dallas 24-14 in 2007. Minnesota won the last two and seven of the last eight.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Cowboys placed veteran guard Brian Waters on injured reserve on Saturday and signed cornerback Micah Pellerin off the practice squad.

Waters suffered a triceps injury against Detroit last week and reportedly was hoping to avoid surgery, but the Cowboys need an extra cornerback with Morris Claiborne missing due to a hamstring injury. The only other corners on the 53-man roster are Brandon Carr, Orlando Scandrick and B.W. Webb.

Waters, a 13-year veteran who played most of his career in Kansas City, started five games after signing with the Cowboys on Sept. 4. Mackenzy Bernadeau will replace Waters in the starting lineup.

--Much has been made of the sideline antics of receiver Dez Bryant against the Lions. The biggest fuss was over his brief altercation with tight end Jason Witten as the end of the game.

Bryant, Witten and inactive defensive end DeMarcus Ware were involved in a heated argument late in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Lions. The conversation focused on Witten and Ware trying to get Bryant focused on the game, as the Cowboys still had one last chance with 12 seconds left.

Witten said the incident is in the past and he has no issues with Bryant.

Bryant considers Witten one of his mentors and views him as a bigger brother. Witten feels the same way, saying: “It’s been an honor to watch him develop into the player and the person that he’s become, really an elite player at his position and what he does. There’s not a guy that you love playing more with on Sundays than Dez Bryant.”

”That happens to all of us,“ Witten said about the incident. ”There have been times when we all get frustrated and get loud. There’s a lot of energy and sometimes guys have to say, ‘Hey, slow down, Jason, we have to move on.’ That happens to all of us. It just happened to be seen on TV.

“There’s pretty fiery guys on this team. There’s a lot of passion. That’s what it takes to play. It’s a close-knit group. That’s what makes these losses tough is that you want it so bad for each other.”

--Cowboys owner stated the obvious when he said he was disappointed in the Cowboys’ 4-4 record. Jones is disappointed but not discouraged. The Cowboys’ four losses have been by 14 total points, including a 9-point loss to the Chargers, and three of those were road games.

Those opponents have a combined record of 24-7.

The Cowboys’ remaining opponents are 25-33, with only three opponents sporting a winning record.

The Cowboys still lead the woeful NFC East by one game. The division is a combined 11-20

”I am very disappointed,“ Jones said. ”I take no solemn that our losses... were by five points or less (actually nine or less). We’ve got to keep our eye on what we’re doing, of course, this Sunday, but we’ve got to keep our eye on continuing to win games. This thing is going to come down to the end, and you could have a situation like Baltimore did last year. They didn’t look like they were it. They weren’t playing very well. We missed beating them by a 6-inch field goal, to refresh our memory, and they end up in the world championship. We’re continuing to have some injury that will impact that, too. But we’ve just got to keep dealing with what we’re dealing with.

“I want to be very positive, though. We’re sitting here with probably as good a chance, although we’re absent some players - but other teams are too - we’re sitting here with as good a chance to be where we want to be as we did when we started the season.”

--RG Brian Waters (torn triceps) was placed injured reserve Saturday.

--OL Mackenzy Bernadeau will replace Brian Waters (placed on injured reserve) at right guard in the starting lineup.

--CB Micah Pellerin was activated off the practice squad.

Waters, 36, joined the Cowboys before the start of the season after sitting out all last season

“We just want to explore every option with him,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday. “He has that kind of impact on our football team, so when you have a guy like that you just want to check every avenue before you make any definitive comments, and then we’ll have to make a decision one way or another here in the next few days.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show Tuesday that Waters likely is out for the year. The Cowboys could have placed Waters on injured reserve Tuesday when they made a roster move, but elected to release defensive end Jason Vega instead.

Waters wants to try to rehab for two weeks and see if he can play with it after the bye week. The Cowboys, though, might not have the luxury to carry the roster spot that long.

Dallas has only three healthy cornerbacks and two safeties missed all or part of Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

“We’ll see,” Garrett said. “We’ll just see what the final medical evaluation is and what our best move is, and we’ll do that here in the next few days.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 16-- Since 2012, the Dallas Cowboys have played in 16 games (out of 24) decided by seven points-or-less. Dallas’s 16 games are the most in the NFL over the last two seasons. The Cowboys own an 8-8 record (.500) in games decided by seven-or-less since 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I used to spend my time on the sideline and probably need to spend some more down there. But the bottom line is one of the reasons I‘m trying to see and get a feel for is where’s the passion? Where’s the energy? What’s the situation with the team?” -- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on why he plans to make more trips to the sideline during games.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--DE Everett Brown was signed the roster. Jason Vega was waived to make room for him.

Vega played in two games after being signed off the practice squad Oct. 18. He played 46 plays total and made two tackles. He also was penalized twice for offsides.

Brown was a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2009. He has not played since the 2011 season when he was with the Chargers, though he went to training camp with the Eagles and the Lions since. Brown has played 31 games in his career with six career sacks.

--RB Davin Meggett was released from the practice squad.

--G Mackenzy Bernadeau will return to the starting lineup in place of the injured Brian Waters. He was the only backup guard on the roster after the team released David Arkin on Saturday before signing him back to the practice squad.

Center Travis Frederick and starting right tackle Doug Free took snaps at guard during practice Wednesday. Free said it was the first time since the season has started that he has taken reps at guard.

“Just preparing for if the worst happens,” Free said Wednesday. “I don’t really know what’s going to happen, so we’ll just prepare for the worst, and see where it goes.”

--CB B.W. Webb is ready to take a bigger role this week as he replaces an injured Morris Claiborne in the nickel defense. Webb got a trial by fire of sorts last week against the Lions Calvin Johnson in what was his first action of the season in the regular defense for the rookie fourth-round pick.

“It’s a huge opportunity just to get on the field and showcase what I really can do,” Webb said.

--CB Brandon Carr has been called toast all over the NFL after being torched by Detroit’s Calvin Johnson last Sunday for 14 passes for 329 yards, the second most in NFL history. Carr said he will learn from the experience and keep battling. He will not suffer from any loss of confidence against the Vikings Sunday.

“You know what I’ve been through to get here? Just from childhood until now, I’ve been through so much; so many obstacles, struggles, things thrown at me, people saying I couldn’t do this, couldn’t do that,” Carr said Monday after watching the tape of the 329-yard receiving performance by the Lions receiver. “I just get up each and every day, put my shoes on and go to work. I knew I had a big challenge yesterday, and I was ready for it.”

Carr said he learned a lot about himself from the game and that he was proud of some things, and that some things he can learn from.

“At the end of the day, I stood in there and fought, and that’s all you can ask for,” he said. “I‘m going to get better as time goes on. We’re going to get better as a unit. But it definitely hasn’t shaken my confidence. It might have boosted it. It might sound crazy, but I learn from games like that. It’s time to move on and go on again.”

INJURY IMPACT

--DE DeMarcus Ware, who has missed the past two games since injuring his thigh against the Redskins, remains questionable for the Vikings game. He only did rehab in practice on Wednesday/Asked about Ware before practice, coach Jason Garrett said: “Hopefully we keep ramping it up. Hopefully it will be an extensive rehab day and we get him moving towards playing sooner rather than later.”

--WR Miles Austin, who was inactive for the Lions game because of continued problems with a hamstring injury, did not practice Wednesday. He did resistance exercises on the sideline.

--RB DeMarco Murray has missed the last two games with a sprained knee. He practiced Wednesday with his pads and helmet, and coach Jason Garrett said Murray is “absolutely” closer to returning. But Garrett stopped short of saying Murray would return against the Vikings. Murray said he is feeling better and ready to play against the Vikings.

--LB DeVonte Holloman (neck) remains sidelined after missing the past two games. He did some light rehab work on Wednesday.

--S Danny McCray (toe) missed practice and is questionable for the Lions game.

--CB Morris Claiborne (hamstring) is expected to miss at least two games after going down against the Lions.

--S J.J. Wilcox should miss at least one more game with a sprained knee.

GAME PLAN: The Cowboys have the worst pass defense in the league but the Vikings can’t throw the ball to save their life. They are a run oriented team with Pro Bowl runner Adrian Peterson. The focus will be to load the box to stop the run and plan man to man on the receivers. Make quarterback Christian Ponder or Josh Freeman beat you via the pass which have not proven to be successful at. Offensively, the Cowboys should be able to throw at will against a Vikings secondary that ranks 29th in the league. Quarterback Tony Romo needs to be protected but plays can be made down the field.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Cowboys WR Terrence Williams vs. Vikings CB Josh Robinson -- According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson has allowed 50 receptions this year. No other cornerback has allowed more than 35. He is the guy the Cowboys need to attack. Clearly the Vikings won’t put him on Dez Bryant. But Terrance Williams should have a field day. Williams has 26 catches (third on the team, tied for fourth among league rookies) for 444 yards (second on the team, second among rookies) and four touchdowns (second, tops among rookies). His 17.1 yard-per-catch average is second among rookies with at least 10 catches, and his 82-yard touchdown (vs. Denver, 10/6) is tied for the third-longest catch in the league this season.

Through each of the last four games, Williams has a touchdown catch, the first time in team history a rookie had a streak offour games with a touchdown reception.

--Cowboys kickoff return cover team vs. Vikings WR/KR Cordelle Patterson -- Patterson has proven to be a game breaker on returns as a rookie. He ranks first in the NFL with a 39.1-yard average on 18 kickoff returns this season, including two for touchdowns. He returned five kickoffs for 228 yards, including a 109-yard touchdown, tying the longest return in NFL history, in the Vikings’ 44-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The Cowboys have been solid on kick coverage this season. The Cowboys are second in drive start as the kicking team averages opponents starting on the 20.0-yard line. Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey is tied for second in the NFL with 34 touchbacks on 48 kickoffs.