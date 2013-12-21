Dallas Cowboys - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - INSIDE SLANT

There is no doubt there is a sky-is-falling feeling around the Dallas Cowboys coming off back-to-back, humiliating losses to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

But the Cowboys (7-7) remain hopeful and are staying positive heading into Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins (3-11) because they still control their own destiny for the NFC East title and the playoffs.

Victories over the Redskins and the Eagles equal a division title, which would be the Cowboys’ first since 2009. Of course, the Cowboys could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with a loss at Washington and a Philadelphia victory over the Bears on Sunday night.

“One of my jobs is to provide perspective for the team -- where we are and where we’re going,” coach Jason Garrett said. “That’s where we are. We win two games, we win the NFC East. That’s a good thing for our team in dealing with this situation. Having said all that, we’re not really focused on them. We’re focused on us.”

But it’s hard for Cowboys’ fans to have faith in their team after the past two games.

The Bears beat the Cowboys 45-28 on Dec. 9, and seven days later, the Cowboys blew a 23-point lead against the Packers.

There is plenty of blame to go around.

Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin is being criticized for the 32nd-ranked defense, which is on pace to be one of the worst in NFL history. Garrett is under fire, because, well, he’s the head coach and he has a 28-26 mark since taking over in 2010.

Quarterback Tony Romo has taken a beating for being the face of the team’s ability to win big games late in seasons.

The Cowboys are 11-17 in December since Romo took over as quarterback in 2006.

The Cowboys insist the one thing they haven’t lost is their confidence.

”Believe it or not, we still count on each other,“ receiver Dez Bryant said. ”It’s not even a second thought. We count on each other. That’s just what that is. And we’re going to keep doing it. We’re going to ride it out until the end.

“We will (get over the hump). I don’t give up. I won’t give up. I can boo-boo all night, but I guarantee you, I will come back to work ready to go. I‘m not going to hold my head down. I can‘t, and I won‘t. Like I said, I believe. That’s just how it is.”

That is the attitude of everybody in the Cowboys locker room. They are trying to remain positive and upbeat. But there is also no hiding the frustration and exasperation.

”Fed up,“ cornerback Brandon Carr said when asked if he was angry. ”Personally, I know what we can do. I don’t know, honestly we have talked about it so much this year. I‘m not a big fan of talking about and always got an excuse and got a reason why.

“In this league, it’s wins and losses. You either get it done or you don‘t. That’s why it’s frustrating but at the same time, we still have a chance. There are a lot of teams, right now, I was in this situation before, at this time of the season getting ready to go home in two weeks. We have a great opportunity ahead of us and a great challenge we just got to win. You win and you’re in.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th regular-season meeting. Cowboys lead series, 63-40-2. Washington has won two of the last three but Dallas has won four of six. Dallas won the earlier meeting 31-16 on Oct. 13.

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - NOTES, QUOTES

--Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a team that is 135-135 since 1997 and is 7-7 this season. But he says he doesn’t worry about fan apathy because the NFL puts on a great show that people want to see, win or lose -- pointing to the heart-breaking 37-36 loss to the Packers last Sunday.

”Not with games like the other day,“ Jones said. ”That‘s, you know, that’s a show, if you want to look at it that way. That’s not what we’re there to do. We’re there to win the ballgame and go forward and win the next ballgame. But it‘s, there’s no orchestrating that the other day. I think everyone knows what’s at stake. We spent more money on this ball team than anybody in the NFL did this year. We have the leading, No. 1 spend on a football team, right here.

“We let it all hang out. And we should. And we’ve got players that I believe, if you stack them up around the league, if you talk to different people around the league, we’ve got quality players on this team that can win. Our coaches, Jason has had over the last six, seven years, he’s had experience that you can’t replicate. All of these things can kick in and make us a winning combination. We’ve had that before.”

Jones said he doesn’t believe too many disappointing shows by the Cowboys over the years will wear thin with the fans because they know he is doing all he can to put a winner on the field with a go for it management style.

“I’d like to have won another Super Bowl or two over the last 15 years,” Jones said.“Our style is to go for it. It really is to go for it. It’s often been said that you ought to be able to have a team that can win eight and lose eight in the NFL. That’s been said quite a bit. And if you look at the record, that’s pretty common for a team to be .500. How do you push it above that? How do you get it going and get in the tournament more? And so that’s what we try to do.”

Jones outlined what motivates his management style with the Cowboys.

”I do it on a risky basis. We go for it,“ he said. ”We step out here before the year, and we knew we were taking a risk, but we gave Spencer franchise money, which is approximately 11 million bucks, I think. It may be closer to 10. But about 11 million dollars. We put quite a bit of money in that defensive front. We thought that would be the strength of our team.

I got to the Cowboys drilling oil and gas wells. You don’t have more ups and downs than you do drilling oil and gas wells in your everyday. With the left hand, you pick up the phone and they tell you, ‘Buddy, you’ve just hit a dry hole. Every dollar you put in is gone.’ With your right hand, you’re on the other phone making a deal to go again. And to some degree, I guess that style is still there, and that’s what we do with the Cowboys.”

--The Cowboys have been a mess on the defensive line all season. Now they are mix-matched unit at linebacker because of injuries.

The Cowboys started the game last week against the Packers with Bruce Carter and Sean Lee inactive, and they lost Justin Durant and Ernie Sims in the first half. That left Cameron Lawrence, DeVonte Holloman and Kyle Wilber to finish the game. Carter will be for the Redskins but Lee and Durant are out and Sims is questionable.

Carter call the plays out of the weakside linebacker spot, hoping to return some stability to a unit that played the second half last week without its top four players.

“My job is to try to lead the defense to a victory and just play as good as we can,” he said after practicing Wednesday. “When things get out of hand, try to get everybody to calm down and just try to get back to our game plan and play sound. I‘m up for the challenge. I know what’s ahead of me, and we just got to go out there and execute.”

“With me having the experience I do have, my job, I just want to go in there and get everybody lined up,” Carter said. “I think once we can get everybody lined up and get into position where we need to be, I think things will kind of fall into place and it’ll flow a lot better. If we can get that done, I think we’ll be great.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 19 -- If newly signed tackle Frank Kearse plays Sunday against the Washington Redskins he would be the 19th defensive linemen the Cowboys have suited up this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s often been said, well why don’t I get someone to be the GM, why don’t I get someone to pick the players? Well, who in the world do you think that person, when they walk through the door and say we want to get this player and we want to pay this player, what in the world do you think I‘m going to do? I‘m going to sit down, and I‘m going to go through it, and I‘m going to say, ‘Show me the player. Show me everything about the player. Before I write the check. Show me the player, and let me see everything about the player.’ Well, rather than that have happen, I get involved and know everything there is to know about the players before they get to the door. Now, that if you’ve got the time to do it, that’s a better way to do it.” --

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

NFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Seattle - playoff spot

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle clinches NFC West division and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1) SEA win or tie OR

2) SF loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans clinches NFC South division and a first-round bye with:

1) NO win

New Orleans clinches a playoff spot with:

1) ARI loss OR

2) NO tie + SF loss or tie OR

3) NO tie + ARI tie OR

4) SF loss + ARI tie

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CAR win OR

2) CAR tie + ARI loss OR

3) CAR tie + SF loss OR

4) ARI loss + SF loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco clinches a playoff spot with:

1) SF win OR

2) ARI loss OR

3) SF tie + ARI tie

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:

1) PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR

2) PHI tie + DAL loss

CHICAGO BEARS

Chicago clinches NFC North division with:

1) CHI win + DET loss or tie + GB loss

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Michael Spurlock was signed to the roster to help on returns. He reunites with special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. Spurlock played for the coach in both Tampa Bay and San Diego.

Spurlock was needed because receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris has been hampered by a hamstring injury that caused him to miss two of the last three games. His status remains in doubt for the Redskins game.

--LB Jonathan Stewart was signed to the practice squad.

--LB Justin Durant was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He went out in the second quarter against the Packers last Sunday as he re-tweaked an injury that has sidelined him for three games this season.

Durant was playing as the backup to Sean Lee at middle linebacker, but he also started at strong side linebacker.

--LB Orie Lemon, who was released last week to make room for defensive end Edgar Jones, who returned off the IR/return list, was signed for added depth at the position. The move came in good time and his wife had a baby last week.

--LB Kyle Bosworth was released. He had 12 tackles on special teams but was no help in the regular defense at an injury-ravaged position. Bosworth was claimed off waivers from the Giants Sept. 1.

--DT Drake Nevis was released. He had 16 tackles in 11 game this season in spot duty but the Cowboys needed a bigger body up front. Nevis was signed to the roster Sept. 224

--RB George Winn was released off the practice squad.

--DT Frank Kearse was signed the Tennessee Titans practice squad. A seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2011, Kearse played in 14 games with the Carolina Panthers in 2011-12 and had 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was cut by the Panthers over the summer and had been on Tennessee’s practice squad since Nov. 26.

INJURY IMPACT

--DE DeMarcus Ware missed practice on Wednesday with a back injury. This year he has already fought through neck and quadriceps and now back injuries.

Ware has only six sacks this season, including only two in the past 11 games

--CB Morris Claiborne (hamstring) did not practice and will not play against the Redskins.

--WR Dwayne Harris (hamstring) could miss a second straight game after re-tweaking his injury against the Bears.

--LB Sean Lee (neck) has yet to be cleared to play and could be out the rest of the season.

--DE George Selvie (back) did not practice Wednesday but is expected to play against the Redskins.

--LB Ernie Sims (groin) re-tweaked a groin injury and is questionable for the Redskins game.

--WR Terrance Williams (hamstring) also missed Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for the Redskins game

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT:WR Dwayne Harris (hamstring), LB Sean Lee (neck)

--DOUBTFUL: CB Morris Claiborne (hamstring), LB Ernie Sims (groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Terrance Williams (hamstring), DE Jarius Wynn (chest)

--PROBABLE: CB Brandon Carr (illness), LB Bruce Carter (hamstring), DT Jason Hatcher (neck), DE George Selvie (back), DE DeMarcus Ware (back)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: TE Jordan Reed (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Darrel Young (hamstring)

--PROBABLE: CB E.J. Biggers (knee), T Trent Williams (knee)

GAME PLAN:

The Cowboys have no confidence in the defense so they will continue to be aggressive on offense. But look for them to try to achieve more balance with bigger emphasis on the running game. Running back DeMarco Murray has rushed for 280 yards to past two weeks combined, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. That can no longer be ignored by Cowboys offensive coordinator Bill Callahan.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Redskins QB Kirk Cousins vs. Cowboys pass defense -- Cousins is starting for the second straight game in place of Robert Griffin III and he is getting the Cowboys as the right time. Backups Josh McCown and Matt Flynn looked like Hall of Famers in carving up the Cowboys defense the past two weeks, combining for eight touchdowns and one pick in losses to the Bears and Packers. Cousins completed 29 of 45 passes for 381 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Redskins’ 27-26 loss to Atlanta.

--Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Redskins CB cornerback DeAngelo Hall -- The Cowboys plan to be aggressive on offense which means to they will feed the ball to Bryant, who has 81 catches for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. But Hall has had some success against Bryant, who caught five catches for 36 yards in the earlier matchup. Bryant has 32 catches for 439 yards and three scores in six career games against the Redskins. But that includes an eight-catch, two-score, 145-yard game last season in Dallas.