Dallas Cowboys - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - INSIDE SLANT

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced Friday that quarterback Tony Romo had season-ending back surgery.

“The procedure happened this morning,” Garrett said. “We felt the surgery went well. Tony should be able to come home later today and start his rehabilitation.”

Kyle Orton will start at quarterback for the Cowboys (8-7) against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-6) on Sunday night.

Orton said he was preparing to play Sunday anyway.

“It doesn’t change my mindset,” Orton said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Maybe the other guys. We have had a good week of practice. I‘m ready in my mind. ...I‘m very excited to go out and play.”

The winner of the Cowboys-Eagles game clinches the NFC East title, and the loser will miss the playoffs.

Garrett said Romo really wanted to play.

“He’s devastated,” Garrett said of Romo. “He puts a lot into this.”

The Eagles took a devil-may-care approach to the quarterback questions Thursday.

“I couldn’t care less who their starting quarterback is,” Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cary Williams said. “I‘m going to be ready for Sunday night. Whoever’s out there will be out there.”

Newly-signed veteran Jon Kitna will back up Orton.

“It’s never easy when the quarterback goes down,” Kitna said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Never, never, never is it easy when the quarterback goes down, especially this late in the year...I feel terrible because he’s kind of put the team on his back this year.”

Romo received an epidural shot Monday to treat a herniated disk in his back and missed practice Thursday. Until Friday, the Cowboys said they were unsure if Romo would play.

“It was marginal,” Garrett said of the treatment. “What you are trying to do is different things to try to change the state he is in. More than anything else, it was tremendous discomfort. I think that was the manifestation of the injury that he had. And again, (he was) talking to a lot of different people that were experts in this field. They felt like it was just the right thing to do. They felt like doing it sooner rather than later was important.”

Romo played several weeks with a cracked rib and punctured lung in 2011. He also stayed in last Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins after the back injury caused pain to shoot down his right leg.

Romo threw for 3,828 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year.

Owner Jerry Jones said Friday morning Romo should be back for the start of offseason team activities. Because of surgery to remove a cyst from his back, Romo missed much of the Cowboys’ offseason workout schedule in 2013.

“My expectation is that one of the pluses for having had it done as early as this morning is that it would really contribute to him being able to get right there when it comes time for the team to be in OTAs and do the preparation, the beginning of the preparation for next year,” Jones told KRLD-FM. “The OTAs are what we call the equivalent of our spring practice. So we would anticipate him being right on time there and expect it and we’ll see how it goes.”

-- Kitna was thought to be retired, but was welcome aboard after he gave the team a call

Orton has a 35-34 career record as a starter for the Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

However, he has thrown only five passes this year and just 15 the past two years combined in spot duty in three games in place of Romo.

“I fall back on my experience,” Orton said. “I’ve played a lot of games in this league and had some success so just excited with the group of guys I’ve got around me. I don’t really feel like I’ve got to go out and do too much. Get the play to the playmakers. Get the ball to (DeMarco Murray, Jason Witten and Dez Bryant) and let those guys go to work.”

The loss of Romo would seem to be a setback to the morale of the football team. But the Cowboys say too much is at stake and they are just focused and excited about the opportunity to play for the NFC East title and reach the playoffs.

“Guys are excited,” Garrett said. “It’s a great opportunity for our football team to play for the NFC East championship at our stadium on Sunday night. Our players, our coaches, our football team and our organization, we’re awfully excited about this opportunity. Regards to injuries, that’s just the nature of this league. The teams that handle it the best of the right mindset continue to play through them, fight through them. We try as an organization to make sure we have enough guys who can step in if guys do get hurt so we can just keep playing. We’ve done that all yearlong and that’s what our expectation is and we’ll continue to do that this week.”

Kitna was signed as the third quarterback on Wednesday after the Cowboys brought in several quarterbacks to work out on Tuesday, including Tyler Thigpen, David Carr, John Skelton and Richard Bartel. They ended up going with Kitna because of his previous knowledge of the offense.

“We brought some other guys in, guys with varying levels of experience in the NFL,” Garrett said. “Some were camp this year. Some were on a roster here or there over the course of the season. When we put it all together and factor in that and options available to us, the learning the new guys would have to have in a short period of time to be able to function. We felt this was the best decision for us. We felt Kitna gives us the best chance.”

Kitna has 124 career starts in 15 years in the NFL, including stints with the Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 29,745 yards with 169 touchdowns and 165 interceptions in his career. Most important, he started nine games for the Cowboys in 2010 after Romo suffered a broken collarbone and threw for 2,365 yards with 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

The interesting thing about his signing is that he solicited the Cowboys. Garrett had no thoughts of calling Kitna when they went looking for a quarterback after getting the Romo news on Monday.

Garrett even thought it was a joke when the 41-year old Kitna called him and asked if he needed his help. Kitna retired in 2011 after serving two years as the Cowboys backup quarterback.

“He actually reached out to us,” Garrett said. “My comment back was, ‘Are you serious?’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’ He was excited about it.”

Said Kitna: “Yes. That was the first question out of his mouth. I saw that Tony got hurt. Told Jason if he wants me or somebody to come in and call a play and be able to pull a play off if a bad situation happened I would be willing to do that. So we had a good conversation.”

Kitna admitted he had to convince Garrett about his willingness to do the job and his current health situation, which he characterized as just a few pounds over his playing weight.

“He asked all of that,” Kitna said. “I said, ‘It’s not like I have been sitting around trying to stay in shape hoping I get another shot. My career is done. I was happy with that. I just knew the situation that they were in. I felt like I might be able to help in an emergency situation, just be able to, the functionality of running a play in the NFL. So I just felt like if he felt like it was worth a shot I would be willing to do it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th regular-season meeting. Cowboys lead series, 59-46. Dallas won the last meeting 17-3, earlier this year. Dallas has won the last four and five of the last seven.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (2)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Dez Bryant, Wide Receiver, 1

Tyron Smith, Tackle, 1

The The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

DALLAS COWBOYS (vs. PHI)

Clinches NFC East division with:

1) DAL win

--Owner Jerry Jones has again declared that Jason Garrett will return as coach of the Cowboys next season regardless how they do Sunday in a win-or-go-home game against the Eagles.

Garrett is 29-26 since he took over for Wade Phillips during the 2010 season. The Cowboys were 8-8 in each of the past two seasons, and if they lose to the Eagles on Sunday, will finish 8-8 again. Dallas has not made the postseason since 2009.

But Jones continues to balk at any suggestion that Garrett could lose his job if the Cowboys miss the playoffs again.

“That’s just not right. That’s just not correct,” Jones said. “I addressed that three or four weeks ago. He is not. That’s all you need to say about. I have said the last couple of games I don’t want to talk about it, because it looks like that because someone else needs an answer, that it’s a point of consideration. I’ve said early, I did it purposely several weeks back, said that certainly in terms of looking at the future, his future is bright with the Cowboys.”

Jones initially gave Garrett a vote of confidence during the week of the Giants game in November. After the loss to the Packers two weeks ago, he said he had already “slammed the door” on speculation about Garrett’s future.

“The other thing in Jason’s case is at this time in his career, he’s learning leaps and bounds and learning every day,” Jones said . “I want our team to take advantage of that. There’s been nothing in the time he’s been the head coach, and there’s been nothing in the time he was the coordinator before that and a player before that, that shows that he does not have the ability to do everything required of a head coach in the NFL. He’s got it. Let me be real clear: He’s got it, and he’s shown that.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 -- Number of catches by receiver Miles Austin in the past five games after having 10 in the season opener and 15 after the first three games. Austin has just 22 catches on the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Line one with Tony Romo is his competitive spirit. When you evaluate him that’s what you love about him more than anything else. He’s demonstrated that over the course of his career with us. A couple of years ago he played in San Francisco and he had that rib/lung issue and told you guys this story before he came out in the second half and literally just kind of said, ‘I‘m in.’ We didn’t know the extent of the injury at that point but he went in there and played and we won that game in overtime. And he made some big throws down the stretch. That’s his nature. He’s played with injuries before. He’s played with pain before. That’s a part of the job description in the National Football League. A lot of guys on our team do that. A lot of guys around the league do. Tony’s no different but certainly you appreciate his competitive spirit, his desire to play and really at the level he played down the stretch to be able to deal with that is awfully impressive.” --

Coach Jason Garrett

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS on Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--OUT: S Colt Anderson (knee), G Julian Vandervelde (back).

--QUESTIONABLE: S Earl Wolff (knee).

--PROBABLE: CB Brandon Boykin (hip), LB Trent Cole (hand), S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (back), LB Mychal Kendricks (knee), G Evan Mathis (illness).

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT: LB Sean Lee (neck), QB Tony Romo (back).

--DOUBTFUL: LB Ernie Sims (groin).

--QUESTIONABLE: DE DeMarcus Ware (back, elbow).

--PROBABLE: WR Dez Bryant (back), CB Morris Claiborne (hamstring), S Jakar Hamilton (hip), WR Dwayne Harris (hamstring), DT Jason Hatcher (neck), LB DeVonte Holloman (hip), DE George Selvie (back), DE Jarius Wynn (chest).

PLAYER NOTES

--LB DeVonte Holloman will start in the middle for the second straight week. It will also be the second time in his life he has ever started a game a middle linebacker dating back to high school. Holloman had six tackles against the Redskins last Sunday.

“He did a good job,” coach Jason Garrett said of Holloman. “Again, he’s a young player and hasn’t played a lot of mike linebacker in his life, has played about a game and a half of it. He’s one of those guys who seems to respond well to any opportunity we give him. He’s made a lot of plays on the ball that have made a difference for us, starting in the preseason and over the course of the season. Again, this was an opportunity for him. He seemed to grow as the game went on in a positive way, and he’ll learn from these experiences.”

--CB Mo Claiborne practiced Wednesday for the first time in a month and plans to play in the season finale against the Eagles. He will return his role as the nickel cornerback.

“It was good,” Claiborne said. “I’ve just been waiting on this moment for a while just to be back out there with the team, out there running around again. It felt good. I feel a lot better. I feel way more confident in what I‘m doing in coming back versus what I was the last time. I did everything in practice. I‘m playing Sunday.”

--WR Micheal Spurlock was released on Wednesday to make room for backup quarterback Jon Kitna. Kitna agreed to terms with the Cowboys on Tuesday as the team’s third quarterback.

Spurlock had a 62-yard punt return Sunday that set up the Cowboys’ first touchdown. It was his first and only game with the Cowboys. He replaced Dwayne Harris, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring strain.

Harris is averaging 30.5 yards on 26 kickoff returns and 14 yards and a touchdown on 17 punt returns. He missed the Oakland game, returning for the Bears game the following week before aggravating his hamstring.

--WR Dwayne Harris returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. He said he will play against the Eagles Sunday, returning to his role as the primary kickoff and punt returner. The Cowboys backed up Harris’ promises with a roster move on Wednesday when the released return specialist Michael Spurlock. Harris has been the team’s primary kickoff and punt returner all season. Spurlock was signed last week to fill the void because receivers Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams had struggled in those roles in Harris’ absence.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Dez Bryant was added to the injury report Wednesday when he was limited in practice by a back injury. The Cowboys don’t think is anything serious and he is expected to play on Sunday.

--QB Tony Romo (back) didn’t practice Wednesday is unlikely to play against the Eagles Sunday. The Cowboys have yet to rule him out, treating him with an epidural shot in hopes of getting him on the field on game day. He has not been cleared by the doctors and the Cowboys will be deliberate in their decision making. Romo has a herniated disc in his back and possibly need surgery.

--LB Sean Lee (neck) is unlikely to play against the Eagles, meaning he will be sidelined in a winner take all battle for the NFC East title and the playoffs for the second straight year.

--LB Ernie Sims (groin) did not practice and very doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Eagle.

GAME PLAN:

The Cowboys will rely on the running game and try to play ball control football to take the pressure off of backup quarterback Kyle Orton, who is expected to start for the injured Tony Romo, as well as keep the high-octane Eagles offense off the field to protect the team’s suspect defense.

Defensively, the Cowboys must stop the run and make quarterback Nick Foles one-dimensional and uncomfortable if they have any hopes of slowing down the Eagles offense. The Eagles running game ranks first in the league and running back LeSean McCoy is the league’s leading rusher.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Eagles WR DeSean Jackson vs. Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick.

Jackson is having his best season in Chip Kelly’s offense with 79 catches for 1,304 yards and nine touchdowns. He will look to continue that success against a cowboys pass defense that ranks 31st in the league, though the Cowboys did shut him down in the first meeting. The NFL record is the 4,796 the 2011 Green Bay Packers allowed. In the teams’ first meeting in October, Brandon Carr had Jackson one-on-one on the outside and Orlando Scandrick handled him in the slot. Jackson had three catches for 21 yards, the fewest yards he has ever had against the Cowboys.

--Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray vs. Eagles run defense.

Look for the Cowboys to lean on Murray and the run game with quarterback Tony Romo likely sidelined with a back injury and backup Kyle Orton starting in his place. The Eagles rank 12th in the league against the run, giving up 107.5 yards per game. Murray has 1,073 yards rushing this season, including 376 yards the past three games combined.