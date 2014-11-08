Dallas Cowboys - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - INSIDE SLANT

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo practiced Friday for the second straight day and is officially listed as probable for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Romo, who two weeks ago injured his back for the third time in the last 18 months, sat out last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals and skipped the team’s first practice in London on Wednesday, but he participated in drills Thursday and Friday.

Romo gave a thumbs up as he stepped on to the team bus after Friday’s practice.

Coach Jason Garrett spoke to the media before Friday’s practice.

“He looked pretty comfortable to me,” Garrett said of Thursday’s session. “Clearly, he wanted to get the blood flowing through his body and get his movement back both in the pocket and also throwing the football, and he had a pretty good day yesterday.”

The Cowboys (6-3) play the Jaguars (1-8) at Wembley Stadium in the last of three regular-season games in London this year. The Cowboys have lost their last two games. Backup Brandon Weeden started last week against the Cardinals.

Romo has fractures in two small bones in his back. The injury is unrelated to a herniated disk last year or to offseason surgery to remove a cyst earlier in 2013.

Garrett said he still hasn’t made a decision on who will start Sunday.

“We’ll take today, we’ll see how he feels after yesterday’s work,” Garrett said, “and hopefully he can practice the way we need him to practice today and just take it right up until game time.”

Romo has passed for 1,998 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games.

Beyond the whole Romo issue, the Cowboys, (6-2) are in London on a business trip.

After two straight losses, a win is needed Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8).

“We’re going to come here, have fun but at the same time we’re going to handle our business,” wide receiver Dez Bryant said. “Coach Garrett made that very clear to us. We are here for business. I don’t think that that’s going to take away any of our focus. We know what we’re here for.”

The Cowboys are trying to appreciate the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience London and play at iconic Wembley Stadium.

First things are first: the Cowboys need a win so they can snap their two-game losing streak and head into next week’s bye with a 7-3 mark.

The Cowboys return Nov. 23 for a matchup against the New York Giants and the final stretch of the season before the playoffs.

“At some point you have to get back to football and be at your best to win,” tight end Jason Witten said. “We have to get a win going into the bye. We got to get to 7-3.”

The Cowboys understand they are also here to spread NFL gospel to the rest of the world.

Garrett made sure the team understands the honor and privilege of representing the organization and the league abroad. But he stressed more than anything they team came here to win.

“It’s such a privilege to be part of the NFL, to be part of the Cowboys to be part of this football team and have the opportunity to come over here and play at Wembley Stadium, one of the great stadiums in the world,” Garrett said. “So it’s a unique opportunity for us. Sometimes people get caught up in the logistics. You just got to get your mind right and focus on how great an opportunity this is to be part of something like this and put our best foot forward.”

That’s one reason Romo is going to give it a go against the Jaguars, although a two-game losing streak is also a compelling reason.

Romo appreciates history as much as anyone and he is a huge soccer fan so he is very appreciative of this opportunity to play and win in London.

“Obviously this is an important game for us,” Romo said. “I think it will be great. I‘m excited to play at Wembley, home of football over here. It’s a once and a lifetime kind of thing. The fans are passionate and supportive over here. We are excited to show a good game.”

SERIES HISTORY: 6th regular-season meeting. Jaguars lead series, 3-2. Jacksonville has won two of the last three meetings, including the last meeting, 35-17 in 2010. This is the Cowboys first game in the NFL’s International Series in London. The Cowboys have played in London twice before in preseason American Bowl games. This is the 10th time the Cowboys have played internationally.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Cowboys trip to London was a homecoming of sorts for little-used defensive end Jack Crawford.

The Cowboys signed Crawford the week of the season opener after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. He has played only four games and made only three tackles and a sack.

Crawford is from North London. He thought he was coming over with the Raiders, who had a game here Sept. 28 against the Dolphins. But that was before he was cut.

He is glad he was picked up by the Cowboys, giving him a chance to come home.

“I knew the possibility (of the Raiders releasing him),” Crawford said. “The NFL is a business, and you never know what’s going to happen. I was prepared for that. I have family and friends who were preparing for me to come over, but I said nothing’s definite. With my mindset, I wasn’t going to believe I was coming here until I was actually here with the Dallas Cowboys. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. But now that I‘m here, it’s definitely a special experience, and there’s so much hype. Two worlds coming together, having my family and friends back in London, and then being with the Dallas Cowboys and my teammates, it’s a little crazy for me.”

Crawford, 26, grew up 25 minutes from Wembley Stadium, but he never went to the old stadium, and this marks his first visit to the new one.

And now, he’s getting to play American football in the national stadium with his family, which still lives in London, and friends sitting in the stands.

“It’s Wembley Stadium,” Crawford said. “It’s the trademark stadium for London. To play there with America’s Team, that’s crazy. It’s funny because people say ‘America’s Team.’ [In the United States,] they just say it. In London, you say ‘America’s Team,’ that’s what the Dallas Cowboys are known for, and they’re one of the most recognizable franchises, so everybody in the world knows who the Dallas Cowboys are. It’s crazy.”

”It’s a surreal experience just having the opportunity to play over here where I grew up,“ Crawford said. ”I never thought I’d be playing American football back (when I was growing up) in London. I pretty much played every sport growing up - basketball, soccer, rugby. I never thought I’d be playing American football back here.

“... It’s one of those things that kind of reminds you that you just never know where life will take you.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 311 -- DeMarco Murray’s lead in the rushing title race over second-place rusher Arian Foster. Murray has 1,133 yards to 822 for Foster, who is idle this week during the Houston Texans’ bye.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know what, I walked in and I seen a little kid throwing up the X. That made me feel real good. I‘m like, ‘Yeah, we’re going nationwide, baby.’ That’s what I‘m talking about.” -- WR Dez Bryant on taking his signature symbol X “nationwide” after landing abroad in London.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Dallas Cowboys - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report:

DALLAS COWBOYS

--Out: DE Tyrone Crawford (knee)

--Questionable: DT Nick Hayden (shoulder), LB Rolando McClain (knee, groin)

--Probable: LB Bruce Carter (finger), S Barry Church (shoulder), DE Jack Crawford (calf), T Doug Free (foot), TE James Hanna (hamstring), LB Anthony Hitchens (chest), G Ronald Leary (groin), T Jermey Parnell (chest), QB Tony Romo (back), DE Anthony Spencer (knee, foot)

Practice Report

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: DE Andre Branch (groin), LB Jeremiah George (ankle), G Brandon Linder (shoulder)

--Probable: QB Blake Bortles (left wrist), DE Chris Clemons (knee), S Josh Evans (shoulder), WR Marqise Lee (ankle), S Sherrod Martin (shoulder), WR Cecil Shorts (hamstring), RB Jordan Todman (quadricep), LB Dekoda Watson (hamstring)

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Tony Romo (back) practiced Thursday and Friday and is listed as probably to start on Sunday after sitting out the previous week against Arizona. These were his first practices since suffering two fractured transverse processes in his back Oct. 27 against the Washington Redskins.

--DT Tyrone Crawford has not practiced this week because of a sprained MCL. He should miss the Jaguars game and take advantage of the bye next week so he can return against the Giants Nov. 23

--LB Rolando McClain has yet to practice this week. But he has gone through all the walk-through practices and is pointing toward playing this Sunday. He suffered a knee injury against the Cardinals, but X-Rays and an MRI came back negative.

--WR Dez Bryant has five catches the past two games and looking to have a breakout performance against the Jaguars. He was undone by the poor play of quarterback Brandon Weeden, but he also had four dropped passes the past two weeks.

--DT Nick Hayden has yet to practice this week because of a shoulder injury. He has been doing conditioning on the side. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

--LB Anthony Hitchens practiced full on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday because of a chest injury. He is good to go for the Jaguars game.

--RB DeMarco Murray has a fractured right pinky finger but he is not listed on the injury report and should play against the Jaguars. Murray leads the league in rushing but he has five fumbles this year.

--OG Ron Leary returned to practice Wednesday and will play against the Jaguars after missing last week’s game with a strained groin.

--OT Doug Free practiced Wednesday and will play against the Jaguars after missing the last three games with a fractured foot.

GAME PLAN: The Jaguars are 32nd in scoring, 31st in points allowed, 30th in offense, 27th in total defense and 28th in turnovers. The goal for the Cowboys is to not beat themselves. That means no untimely penalties and no gift turnovers. It’s one reason why the Cowboys want QB Tony Romo back this week. Backup Brandon Weeden has a penchant for turnovers dating back to his days in Cleveland as a first-round draft bust. The plan is to pound RB DeMarco Murray against the league’s 24th-ranked run defense to set up passes down the field against the Jacksonville secondary. Defensively, the Cowboys need to contain the running game and force rookie QB Blake Bortles to beat them with the pass. Bortles leads the league with 13 interceptions.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jaguars RB Denard Robinson vs. Cowboys run defense. Robinson is the growing star. He narrowly missed his third straight game with at least 100 rushing yards last week. But he is averaging close to 110 yards per game during a three-game stretch entering the game. He is one of the players the Jaguars are confident belong in the core group on offense going forward. The Cowboys run defense ranks 16th in the league, giving up 113 yards per game and has allowed over 100 yards in seven of their nine games and they are ailing at linebacker with Justin Durant lost for the season and middle linebacker Rolando McClain hurting with a knee injury.

--Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Jaguars pass defense. Bryant has had just five catches the past two games and is growing increasingly frustrated. The Cowboys will make a concerted effort to get Bryant the ball on Sunday. It’s a chance for him to breakout against a Jaguars defense that ranks 27th in the league against the pass and will be without their top cornerback in Will Blackman who was placed on injured reserve Monday.