EditorsNote: Update:

Without Zimmer, Vikings set to tackle Elliott, Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mike Priefer stepped into the head coaching role Thursday morning when Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, recovering from his third eye operation in a calendar month, learned he would need to watch the opening game of Week 13 from his home.

Zimmer required surgery Wednesday night for a detached retina in his right eye. It was the third and, according to general manager Rick Spielman, most serious, operation for the Vikings' coach in November.

Spielman said Zimmer's role going forward would be evaluated Friday.

"After this morning's appointment, coach Zimmer will not be coaching tonight. We felt this was the best interest of his health," Spielman said on a national conference call Thursday morning.

While Zimmer will have no direct contact with the team during the game, Spielman said it won't be easy for him to not be at work. However, one of the risks of retina surgery can be blindness.

"He realized maybe for the first time this morning how serious this can be," Spielman said.

Zimmer was at every practice this week and Spielman said the Vikings have full confidence in the coaching staff against the team with the NFL's best record -- and perhaps best runner.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is being hailed by many as the best running back to enter the league since Adrian Peterson.

In a league where running backs have been devalued, Elliott has made Dallas' decision to draft the Ohio State back fourth overall this year a wise move. Elliott leads the NFL with 1,199 yards and is second in rushing touchdowns with 11.

Peterson debuted with 1,341 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2007 after being the seventh pick in the draft out of Oklahoma.

Peterson is on the sideline with a knee injury, but his Vikings will be the next to try and slow Elliott. Minnesota knows what it's up against at home on Thursday when the Vikings (6-5) host Dallas (10-1).

"Well, he's one of the better backs I've seen in quite a while," Zimmer said Tuesday. "He's really an all-purpose guy that catches the ball very well out of the backfield. He's quick into the hole; looks like he's got great vision ... He's special."

Zimmer, the former Cowboys defensive coordinator, had plenty of accolades to shower on Dallas' offense this week. He was complementary of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who is fourth in the league with a 108.6 quarterback rating.

One reason the Cowboys have had success with two rookies playing vital roles is the offensive line.

"They're really, really good," Zimmer said. "They're the best line I've seen in a long time in the NFL, physical, athletic, big."

Many of those same descriptions have been offered about the Vikings' defense this season. Thursday's meeting is a matchup of strengths.

Dallas is third in the league in scoring, averaging 28.7 points per game, and is fifth in total offense with 407.6 yards per game. Minnesota's defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game at 17.5 and is third in total defense, giving up 307 yards per game.

"They have great players on defense," Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, a former Vikings' offensive coordinator, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "They get a lot of people around the football. Teams that play hard and hustle and get lots of guys around the ball, good things happen for them. We've got to be as good about our ability to get people around the football, protect the ball carriers and ultimately play aggressive football without getting loose with it."

Only two teams have created more takeaways than Minnesota's 20 this season. The Vikings have 12 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries and are second in the league with a plus-12 turnover-differential.

Prescott and Dallas have protected the ball, turning the ball over just seven times this season, the second-fewest in the league.

"That has given us a great opportunity to stay on the plus side of the ledger in turnover ratio," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told the Star-Telegram. "Typically that gives you a good chance to win. We need to take the ball away more. We haven't done a good job. We haven't done a good job of that the last three or four ball games."

Only four teams have fewer takeaways than Dallas' 10.

Blessed with a keep-away offense, though, the Cowboys have won 10 games in a row and are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot. Dallas could become the first team in the NFL to clinch this weekend. The Cowboys need a win and either a Tampa Bay loss or tie, or a Washington loss.

"It would be great, but I think the goals for this team are bigger than that," guard Zack Martin told the team's website. "We've got five weeks left, and we know that this season really starts after Thanksgiving here, so we're ready to make a push here and finish strong."

Both teams play Thursday with a full week's worth of rest after they played on Thanksgiving. Dallas held on at home for a 31-26 win against the Redskins. Minnesota lost for the fifth time in six games at Detroit in a 16-13 finale.

"Obviously, I think everyone's a little bit frustrated right now," Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford said. "For whatever reason, we just weren't able to come back off the bye and play the way we have those first five games, and I think anytime you go through a stretch like we've had, people do get frustrated and it's tough."

Bradford showed up on Minnesota's injury report this week with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday but is expected to play. The line protecting Bradford is another story.

Center Joe Berger missed two days of practice after leaving last week's game with a concussion. Berger was ruled out Tuesday, meaning Nick Easton is expected to start at center. Right tackle Jeremiah Sirles (hip) also left last week's game. He was limited in Monday's practice and a full participant on Friday. Zimmer said he expects Sirles to be "all right."

The Vikings can't afford any more blows to the offensive line. Minnesota has already lost starting tackles Matt Kalil and Andre Smith, along with Jake Long, who was signed to replace Kalil. Versatile backup Mike Harris has spent the season on injured reserve with an unspecified illness.

Willie Beavers, who replaced Sirles in last week's game at right tackle, became the sixth player to take snaps at tackle for the Vikings this season.

Minnesota did get leading receiver Stefon Diggs back at practice this week on a limited basis after he missed last week's game with a knee injury. As of Tuesday, he was considered questionable.

Cornerback Terence Newman (neck) and punt returner Marcus Sherels (ribs) missed last week. Newman returned to full practice, but Sherels had not practiced by Tuesday.

Dallas will likely be without cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin), linebacker Justin Durant (hamstring) and safety J.J. Wilcox (thigh). Safety Barry Church (forearm) has practiced on a limited basis and could return Thursday after missing four games.