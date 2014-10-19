Tannehill, Dolphins deal Bears third home loss

CHICAGO - The Miami Dolphins were coming off a disheartening, last-second loss to Green Bay. The Chicago Bears were coming off their best performance of the year, particularly on offense, in a victory at Atlanta.

Two teams that seemed to be going in opposite directions reversed course on Sunday at Soldier Field.

With Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill completing his first 14 passes, and the Chicago offense stuck in neutral most of the day, the Dolphins upset the Bears, 27-14, in a game that truly was not nearly that close.

“It looked like we dominated them the whole game,” said defensive end Randy Starks of Miami.

The Dolphins penetrated the Bears’ 20-yard line six times, but only three of the opportunities resulted in touchdowns. Chicago, meanwhile, crossed midfield only four times in the entire game.

Joe Philbin, the Miami coach, said he sensed on Tuesday when his players returned to work after the Green Bay defeat, that they would bounce back.

“Even before I analyzed the (practice) film, I told the team it was the best practice of the year,” Philbin said. “I think all of us had a lot of confidence the team was going to play well.”

Miami had to bounce back again on Sunday. After dominating the first half, but leading only 14-0, the Dolphins permitted the Bears to get back in the game with a touchdown drive from the second half kickoff.

But Tannehill, whose passer rating of 123.6 was the highest of his three-year career, immediately told teammates, “We’re going to answer.”

It was quite an answer, too, an 83-yard, 13-play touchdown drive keyed by a 4th-and-1 read option, 30-yard run by Tannehill to the Chicago 9-yard line. Two plays later, running back Lamar Miller scored on a 2-yard run for a 21-7 lead.

“I really like the way our offense responded and took command of the game,” Philbin said.

With the victory, the Dolphins evened their record at 3-3. Chicago lost its third straight home game -- the first time in 10 years the Bears started 0-3 at home -- and fell to 3-4 with a remaining schedule that still includes trips to New England (next week) and Green Bay and home games against Dallas and New Orleans.

“Today was an unacceptable performance by our football team,” said Marc Trestman, the Bears’ coach, who said he had “a very sick locker room.”

A lot of yelling was heard from the locker room before the Bears opened the doors to the media after the league-required 12-minute “cooling off period.”

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall was heard shouting over and over, “3-4 is unacceptable.” At another point, an unidentified player was heard yelling, “Will you fight with your heart?”

Marshall, asked if he was shouting at Robbie Gould, told reporters it was a team matter.

The Bears were hopeful they had turned their season around with the big victory at Atlanta, and they had reasons for it. Quarterback Jay Cutler was coming off an excellent performance, and an offensive line that was struck by injuries earlier in the season, was intact for the first time since the opener.

But Miami outgunned Chicago, 393 yards to 224, nearly doubled the Bears in first downs 24-14, and managed a 15-minute advantage in time of possession. Cutler, who last week threw for 381 yards, the highest total in his six seasons with the Bears, completed 21 of 34 passes for only 190 yards, lost a fumble and threw an interception.

Dolphins safety Rashad Jones said Miami noticed Cutler locked onto his receivers and never looked away.

“I tried to take advantage,” Jones said.

The score could have been more lopsided. Dolphins kicker Caleb Sturgis missed a pair of field goals, one of which was blocked. One Miami drive stalled at the Bears’ 1-yard line. Another drive was stymied by a sack just before halftime and the Dolphins elected to punt on the final play rather than attempt a Hail Mary throw to the end zone.

“The Chicago Bears should not be 3-4. Unacceptable,” said Marshall.

Tannehill completed at least two passes to eight different receivers. He finished with 25 completions in 32 attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

“We were clocking offensively,” Tannehill said of the 14-for-14 start. “Coach was calling great plays. I was in a rhythm.”

“I thought he had real good command throughout the game,” Philbin said.

NOTES: Rookie CB Kyle Fuller, who shares the NFL lead with three interceptions, suffered a hip injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game. Fuller also had a nice pass read on a screen pass, making a tackle for a loss, in the first quarter. ... The Bears had not lost three straight home games in a season since 2007 and hadn’t lost their first three home games in a season since 2004. ... Miami, which was is third in the NFL in rushing yards per carry, averaged five yards per rush over the first three quarters, which is one reason the Dolphins took control of the game. ... QB Ryan Tannehill’s 30-yard run was his second-longest of the season. He had a 40-yarder against Green Bay the second longest run by a quarterback in team history. ... K Caleb Sturgis, who had made 9 of 10 previous field-goal attempts for the Dolphins, missed twice, from 50 and 37 yards. He made field goals from 33 and 19 yards.