EditorsNote: fixes slug

Green unstoppable as Bengals shred Dolphins

CINCINNATI -- A.J. Green took Sunday's loss to Denver to heart.

It was his key drop on third down that stalled a second-half drive. "I didn't show up," he said afterward.

On Thursday night, Green not only showed up, he put on a show.

Green had 10 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown and Mike Nugent tied a career high with five field goals, lifting the Cincinnati Bengals to a 22-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium.

Green came out of the locker room with a vengeance Thursday with eight catches for 123 yards and a TD in the first half.

"I think it was part of the game plan and having the looks for it," said Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who passed for 296 yards. "It was big. Any time he was one-on-one, he was able to make the play."

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict returned from a three-game suspension and had three tackles and a pass defensed in helping the Bengals (2-2) snap a two-game losing streak.

"It was great to go out there and compete," Burfict said. "I didn't want to try to do too much. Just be a leader."

Behind an injury-riddled offensive line, Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked five times and hit eight times.

Bengals left defensive end Carlos Dunlap had two sacks and a forced fumble Thursday. Geno Atkins had 1 1/2 sacks.

"They were missing some pieces," Dunlap said. "You have to expose that."

Tannehill stayed upright enough to pass for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"We gotta get it fixed and quick and by that I mean Monday," Tannehill said. "It's not one person or one group. It's everybody starting with me. There wasn't enough execution and too many mistakes. It was bad."

The banged up Dolphins (1-3) played without several starters.

Third-stringer Kraig Urbik started at center. Billy Turner started at left guard and Laremy Tunsil moved to left tackle. Miami also is without running back Arian Foster and tight end Jordan Cameron.

"I don't think it really mattered who was out right now," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. "We couldn't get out of our own way."

Nugent's five field goals were a product of the Bengals' continued problems cashing in on red-zone opportunities. They had drives of 54, 80, and 85 yards but came away with a field goal each time.

"I got a lot of opportunities tonight," Nugent said. "I just made sure I did my job."

Dalton passed for 197 of his 296 yards in the first half.

Cincinnati drove 54 yards in 11 plays on its first possession but failed to convert the only third down it faced and settled for a 42-yard field goal by Nugent to go ahead 3-0.

In a repeat of Sunday's game against Denver, the Bengals' secondary was burned for a long touchdown when Tannehill found Kenny Stills wide open for a 74-yard strike, giving the Dolphins a 7-3 lead.

But, Miami wouldn't achieve much else the rest of the night.

Green went up and over cornerback Xavien Howard for a 61-yard catch after Dalton eluded pressure. Moments later, he hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead.

Green had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Bengals owned nearly a 14-minute advantage in time of possession, but led only 16-7 at halftime.

Cincinnati kicked three field goals in the half, including one after Domata Peko recovered a Tannehill fumble at the Dolphins' 27.

"We've got to finish more of those drives (with touchdowns)," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. "We've got to be better on third down. That will help down there."

Aside from solid red-zone defense, the Dolphins were their own worst enemy.

Case in point: With the Bengals punting from deep in their own territory and an opportunity to flip field position in the second half, Terrence Fede inexplicably pushed punter Kevin Huber to the ground, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down for Cincinnati.

"We're kind of in a dark spot right now," Tannehill said. "It's squarely on our shoulders."

NOTES: Bengals TE Tyler Eifert was inactive for Thursday's game, despite speculation that he might be play on a limited basis. Eifert returned to practice last week for the first time since undergoing offseason ankle surgery. ... Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict returned from a three-game suspension. LB Trevor Roach was waived prior to Thursday's game to make room on the roster for Burfict. ... Miami was without six starters because of injury for Thursday night's game, including RB Arian Foster, C Mike Pouncey and TE Jordan Cameron. In addition, CB Byron Maxwell was healthy but did not start.