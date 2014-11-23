Preview: Dolphins at Broncos

Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos had the inside track to the top overall seed and home-field advantage in the AFC, but a pair of losses in the last three games has them locked in a battle for first place in the West. After being held to their lowest point total since Manning joined the team in 2012, the Broncos attempt to bounce back against the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday. All three of Denver’s losses have come away from home, including last week’s stunning 22-7 setback at St. Louis.

The Dolphins have won four of five to surge into playoff contention, including a 22-9 victory over AFC East rival Buffalo on Nov. 13. Each of the past four victories have come by double digits and the only loss in the recent hot stretch was a last-minute defeat at NFC North co-leader Detroit. “We are up for the challenge,“ Miami running back Lamar Miller said. ”I think we have a great group of guys in this locker room. We know what we have to do to keep this season alive and we just have to take it one game at a time.”

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -7. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (6-4): Ryan Tannehill threw for 240 yards and a pair of scores last week, boosting his numbers to nine touchdown passes against two interceptions over the past five games - a span in which he has completed at least 70 percent of his passes four times. Speedy wideout Mike Wallace has been limited to one TD over the past four games after scoring five times in the first six contests, but rookie Jarvis Landry is coming on with 17 catches and two TDs in the past three games. Miller rushed for 86 yards against the Bills and has had nine days to heal an ailing right shoulder. The key to the game, however, could be the ability of a Miami defense that is tied for third with 30 sacks to pressure Manning, who has been taken down only 11 times.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (7-3): Manning had thrown for at least two touchdown passes in 15 consecutive games before that streak was halted by St. Louis, which limited Denver to 28 yards rushing. Although Manning threw for 389 yards and Demaryius Thomas went over 100 yards for the seventh consecutive game, the Broncos suffered a pair of costly injuries when wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (67 catches) sustained a concussion and tight end Julius Thomas (league-high 12 TD receptions) sprained his left ankle. The latter pair did not practice for the second straight day Thursday and running backs Montee Ball and Ronnie Hillman are expected to miss the game, leaving C.J. Anderson to carry the load. Denver had 27 sacks on the season but only four in the past three games.

OVERTIME

1. Manning has throwing a scoring pass in 49 straight games, trailing only Drew Brees (54) and Tom Brady (52).

2. Dolphins DE Cameron Wake has 8.5 sacks, 6.5 coming in the past six games.

3. Broncos LB Von Miller, a college teammate of Tannehill, has a team-high 10 sacks.

PREDICTION: Broncos 30, Dolphins 20