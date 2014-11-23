Broncos 39, Dolphins 36: Peyton Manning threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns as host Denver ripped off 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overtake Miami.

C.J. Anderson rumbled for a career-high 167 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as the Broncos (8-3) improved to a perfect 6-0 at home and reclaimed sole possession of first place in the AFC West. Demaryius Thomas had 10 receptions for 87 yards and three touchdowns and Emmanuel Sanders added nine catches for 125 yards as Denver rebounded from last week’s upset loss at St. Louis.

Ryan Tannehill finished 26-of-36 for 228 yards with three touchdowns and a killer fourth-quarter interception for the Dolphins (6-5), who carried an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Tannehill also ran for a score while rookie Jarvis Landry had a pair of TD receptions as Miami lost for the second time in six games.

The Dolphins recovered a fumbled punt at the 12-yard line and Tannehill needed four plays to convert, hitting Landry with a 5-yard scoring pass for a 28-17 lead with 2:11 left in the third, but Manning answered with his third TD pass to Thomas in the opening minute of the fourth. Anderson bolted up the middle from 10 yards with 5:01 to play to give Denver its first lead at 32-28 before T.J. Ward’s interception set up Manning’s final scoring pass to Wes Welker for a 39-28 edge.

Miami scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions and twice held an 11-point lead in the opening 30 minutes as Daniel Thomas and Tannehill ran for short touchdowns and Mike Wallace caught a 10-yard scoring pass with 1:54 left in the half. Manning responded by leading a pair of long drives in the second quarter, capping each with a TD pass to Thomas - the second coming with 12 seconds remaining in the half to cut the deficit to 21-17.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Manning joined Drew Brees (54) and Tom Brady (52) as the only quarterbacks in league history with a touchdown pass in 50 consecutive games. ... Landry finished with seven receptions for 50 yards and caught his fourth and fifth scoring passes in the past four games. ... Broncos TE Julius Thomas, who entered the weekend with a league-high 12 TD catches, was inactive due to a sprained ankle sustained in last week’s game.