Broncos get physical to edge Dolphins

DENVER - The Denver Broncos are known for their prolific passing attack. Sunday, they showed they can win with the ground game and, in the process there was vindication for a much-maligned offensive line.

Peyton Manning threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns, running back C.J. Anderson had 27 carries for 167 yards and a score behind a motivated front and the Broncos rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 39-36 on Sunday.

The Broncos rushed 35 times for 201 yards overall, vindicating an offensive line that was criticized after last week’s 22-7 loss in St. Louis.

“They took so much during the week,” Anderson said. “They’re still human and some of them got feelings. They’re not going to tell you but some of them was hurt. They grind. It’s hard to do what we do with great defensive lines. They went out there and imposed their will.”

Broncos coach John Fox said the staff didn’t do anything different to put up the gaudy rushing statistics.

“There wasn’t more innovation,” Fox said. “We did it better and we did it more.”

Manning extended his streak for games with at least one touchdown pass to 50, the longest active streak in the NFL and third all-time.

“We wanted to run the ball, but when you find yourself behind you better to be able to throw the ball effectively as well,” Manning said.

Manning hit wide receiver Demaryius Thomas with scores of 5, 14 and 5 yards, and another to Wes Welker from 2 yards out to help the Broncos erase an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Thomas had 10 catches for 87 yards. He fell 13 yards short of matching Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of eight straight games of 100 or more receiving yards.

“I just wanted to win the game,” Thomas said. “I had a decent game, helped the team. The main thing is we won the game.”

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 26 for 36 for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for another score.

“We knew we were going to have to score a lot of points in this game,” Tannehill said. “I have faith in our defense, but at the same time we have a lot of respect for this team and the high-powered offense that they have.”

Anderson gave Denver its first lead on a 10-yard touchdown run with 5:01 left. On Miami’s ensuing possession Tannheill’s pass Jarvis Landry went off his hand and safety T.J. Ward intercepted Tannehill at the Dolphin 45 and returned it to the 8 with 3:30 left.

“Looked like Jarvis’ arm got pulled down right when the ball got there,” Tannehill said. “Close call. They didn’t throw the flag.”

Manning, who was 28-for-35 passing, hit Welker two plays later to put Denver ahead 39-28.

Tannehill then found Landry from the 1 and running back Lamar Miller ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to three with 1:34 left.

Anderson recovered the onside kick and Denver ran out the clock.

Landry finished with seven receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

“All the points we put up, all that we did, it doesn’t matter if we can’t make those plays in clutch time to win games,” Landry said.

The Dolphins led by four at halftime and increased their lead to 28-17 after two miscues by Denver. Isaiah Burse fumbled a punt return to give Miami the ball at the Broncos 12 and a defensive holding third-and-10 gave Miami a first-and-goal at the 5.

Tannehill hit Landry with for a touchdown with 2:11 left in the third quarter.

Denver then took control. Anderson scampered 20 yards on fourth-and-2 for a first down at the Miami 21, and three plays later Manning hit Thomas on a 5-yard pass. Manning then connected with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 28-25.

Sanders, who had to clear the league’s concussion protocol this week to be cleared to play, finished with nine catches for 125 yards.

The Dolphins sliced through Denver’s defense on the opening drive of the game, needing just seven plays to go 80 yard and take a 7-0 lead on Daniel Thomas’ 3-yard plunge.

After Brandon McManus’ 38-yard field goal, Tannehill put Miami ahead 14-3 with a 1-yard run. Manning connected with Thomas for 5 yards but Tannehill answered with a 10-yard scoring strike to Mike Wallace to give the Dolphins a 21-10 lead.

Manning found Thomas again from 5 yards out with 12 seconds left in the half to cut Miami’s lead to 21-17.

NOTES: Dolphins CB Jamar Taylor left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. ... Broncos TE Julius Thomas was inactive with a left ankle sprain suffered in last week’s loss to St. Louis. .. Miami LB Jonathan Freeny was ruled out with a hamstring injury that could sideline him for a few weeks. ... The Broncos waived RB Kapri Bibbs and activated RB Jeremy Stewart, who was signed off the practice squad. ... Dolphins TE Charles Clay (knee/hamstring) and CB Cortland Finnegan (ankle) were also inactive. Dion Sims started at tight end. ... Former Denver CB Champ Bailey, who signed a one-day contract with the team to officially retire as a Bronco, served as an honorary game captain.