Preview: Dolphins at Bills

The Buffalo Bills hope the expected return of quarterback Tyrod Taylor can lift the team out of its slump when the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins pay a visit on Sunday. Sidelined for the last two games with a knee injury, Taylor recorded three touchdowns as Buffalo scored the first 27 points en route to a convincing 41-14 victory over Miami on Sept. 27.

The Bills need the electric Taylor to provide a jolt after losing two straight games heading into last week’s bye. Miami had altered its fortunes in the wake of firing Joe Philbin by winning two straight under new coach Dan Campbell before laying an egg in a 36-7 setback to New England on Oct. 29. “Looking at these players (after the loss to the Patriots), you could tell the attitude was right,” Campbell said. “It burned at them, and they didn’t feel good about it, and they knew they didn’t play well. They’re far better than what was put out there.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bills -3. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (3-4): Ryan Tannehill was intercepted twice versus the Patriots and picked off three times in the first half of his previous encounter with the Bills. Wideout Rishard Matthews has been coming on strong, recording a season high in both receptions (seven) and targets (12) against New England. Matthews reeled in six catches for 113 yards and two scores in Miami’s first meeting with Buffalo.

ABOUT THE BILLS (3-4): While Taylor appears ready to return from injury, wideout Sammy Watkins is heading in that direction as well after missing three of the last four games with an ailing ankle. Should Watkins return, he might not receive a positive reaction from the team’s fan base after his most recent rant on social media. The outspoken wide receiver has since issued an apology and deleted his post, which called his detractors “losers” who were jealous while “working y‘all little jobs for the rest of y‘all lives.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buffalo TE Charles Clay and backup WR Chris Hogan each had a touchdown against their former team in the first meeting.

2. Miami rookie RB Jay Ajayi (ribs) is eligible to return from injured reserve on Sunday.

3. The Bills have won five of the last seven meetings with the Dolphins.

PREDICTION: Bills 24, Dolphins 21