Bills 33, Dolphins 17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back LeSean McCoy had their best games as members of the Buffalo Bills in the Bills’ 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The victory evened Buffalo’s record at 4-4 and ended a three-game home losing streak.

Watkins returned after missing Buffalo’s previous game with an ankle injury and caught eight passes for a career-high 163 yards and a 44-yard touchdown.

McCoy rushed for 112 yards, his first 100-yard rushing game since joining the Bills in an offseason trade, and scored on a 48-yard run. But he left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Bills rookie running back Karlos Williams rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and completed 11 of 12 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.

With their second straight loss, the Dolphins dropped into last place in the AFC East at 3-5 and are now 3-2 under interim coach Dan Campbell.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 27 of 36 passing for 309 yards. He did not throw an interception, but had a costly fumble. Running back Lamar Miller rushed for two touchdowns.

Buffalo built an early 9-0 advantage and led 19-7 at halftime. But the Bills seized control of the game late in the third quarter.

Miami had marched 80 yards on the opening drive of the second half and Miller’s second 1-yard touchdown run made it 19-14. With the Dolphins driving into Buffalo territory later in the third quarter, Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes sacked Tannehill and forced a fumble that he recovered at the Dolphins 40.

That led to Watkins’ hauling in the 44-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to make it 26-14 at the 2:29 mark of the third quarter. The Dolphins had accepted a holding penalty on the previous play, which, had they declined, may have forced the Bills to attempt a 52-yard field goal.

Williams would score on a 38-yard run three plays after McCoy went down, making it 33-14 with 8:44 left to play.

Andrew Franks made a 48-yard field goal for Miami with under four minutes remaining, but the Bills recovered the ensuing onside-kick attempt.

The Dolphins’ squandered a scoring opportunity at the end of the first half, driving 86 yards before throwing two incomplete passes from the 1-yard-line as time ran out.

Williams’ 11-yard touchdown run followed Watkins’ juggling 63-yard reception and put the Bills up 19-7 heading into halftime. Dan Carpenter had kicked a 43-yard field goal on Buffalo’s previous drive.

The Dolphins drove 85 yards and cut their deficit to 9-7 on Lamar Miller’s 1-yard touchdown plunge early in the second quarter.

The Bills took the lead in the blink of an eye. A holding penalty on a punt return put the Dolphins at their own 6 to start their opening drive. Center Mike Pouncey’s high snap on the first play slipped through Tannehill’s hands and out of the end zone for a safety.

Almost as quickly, McCoy made it 9-0 with his 48-yard touchdown run 6:10 into the game. Starting his run out wide, McCoy cut inside a block by rookie right guard John Miller and accelerated for his longest gain of the season.

NOTES: RB Karlos Williams became the seventh player in NFL history to score a touchdown in each of his first five games. Williams missed Buffalo’s previous three games with a concussion. ... Bills DB Leodis McKelvin started at safety in his first game after being activated off the reserve/non-football injury list. ... Dolphins CB Brian McCain returned after missing the past two games with a knee injury but did not start. ... Dolphins Rookie RB Jay Ajayi made his season debut after missing the first seven games with a rib injury. ... Buffalo’s Pro Bowl DT Kyle Williams missed his second straight game with a knee injury.