Preview: Dolphins at Chargers

A potential candidate for relocation, the San Diego Chargers look to give the fans at Qualcomm Stadium perhaps one last hurrah as the team attempts to snap a five-game home losing skid on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Philip Rivers, who has been at the helm of the Chargers for nearly 12 full seasons, believes he’ll be able to keep his emotions in check for the contest.

“Once you get there and you’re playing, you’re just trying to win a game,” Rivers told reporters. “And if it were to be, you want to end it in a win. And if it’s not, you still want to end it with a win, the way this year has gone.” The season has unraveled in a hurry for San Diego, which has lost eight of nine and mustered just a field goal in three of its last four. Miami isn’t singing a much happier tune, as it fell for the fifth time in seven outings with a 31-24 setback to the New York Giants on Monday.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -2. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (5-8): While the season hasn’t been successful from a team standpoint, Jarvis Landry is on the cusp of setting a franchise record in receptions. The second-year wideout reeled in 11 catches last week versus the Giants to raise his total to 89, which is one shy of the mark held by O.J. McDuffie (1998). Lamar Miller is also looking to add his name to the club’s record books, as he needs just 231 yards over the final three games to become the first Dolphins running back with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Ricky Williams (2002-03).

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (3-10): Rookie Melvin Gordon mustered just 35 yards in last week’s 10-3 loss to AFC West-rival Kansas City, but could find a bit more success when he faces the Dolphins’ 30th-ranked rushing defense. Veteran tight end Antonio Gates reeled in at least six catches for the fifth time this season, but has been held out of the end zone in six of eight contests. Wideout Malcom Floyd will be playing in his last home game before retirement, but has just five receptions for 83 yards in his last four contests combined.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami has won nine of the last 11 meetings with San Diego, highlighted by a 37-0 rout last season.

2. The Chargers are minus-7 in the turnover ratio, which is the fifth-worst in the league.

3. Dolphins starting CB Bobby McCain (concussion) was limited in Thursday’s practice, putting his availability in jeopardy versus the Chargers.

PREDICTION: Chargers 23, Dolphins 16