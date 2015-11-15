Preview: Dolphins at Eagles

Running backs DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews look to exploit one of the league’s worst rush defenses when the Philadelphia Eagles vie for their fourth win in five outings on Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins. Murray rushed for 83 of his season-high 161 total yards and found the end zone in Philadelphia’s 33-27 overtime victory over Dallas last Sunday.

“We’re getting that swagger going,” said Mathews, who added 67 yards on the ground and a score versus the Cowboys to move the Eagles within a half-game of the NFC East-leading New York Giants. Miami was a trendy pick to make some noise this season, but the Dolphins have answered a two-game winning streak with two straight losses against AFC East rivals New England and Buffalo to fall into the division’s basement. Stopping the run has been a difficult task for the Dolphins, who permitted a whopping 266 yards on the ground with three scores en route to a convincing 33-17 setback to the Bills. Miami has allowed a staggering 142.1 rushing yards per contest this season, second only to Cleveland (147.6).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Eagles -6.5. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (3-5): Lamar Miller has bounced back from a terrible start to the season, recording six touchdowns in the last four games while amassing a career-high seven receptions for 97 yards last week. Rookie Jay Ajayi had a strong season debut last week with 41 yards, and his power running could provide a nice balance with Miller’s speed. Jarvis Landry had a season-high 11 catches last week to increase his team-leading total to 53, although fellow wideout Rishard Matthews has accumulated more yards (554-535).

ABOUT THE EAGLES (4-4): Jordan Matthews grabbed a 41-yard touchdown reception in overtime last week to cap a nine-catch, 133-yard performance. Sam Bradford completed 25-of-36 passes for 295 yards, marking his third-highest total of the season. Bradford could be aided greatly by the return of Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters (pinched nerve), who told reporters he is “about 50/50” to play on Sunday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia S Malcolm Jenkins told reporters on Thursday that he played much of last week’s game with a concussion. An NFL spokesman said the league confirmed that the Eagles were unaware of the situation involving Jenkins, who is in line to play on Sunday.

2. Miami QB Ryan Tannehill has failed to throw a touchdown pass in each of his last two games after recording four in a 44-26 victory over Houston on Oct. 25.

3. Dolphins offensive coordinator Bill Lazor served as the QBs coach for Philadelphia in 2013.

PREDICTION: Eagles 26, Dolphins 17