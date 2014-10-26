Preview: Dolphins at Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins have answered a modest tailspin by winning two of their last three games and could keep the positive momentum going when they visit the Sunshine State rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Ryan Tannehill threw for two touchdowns for the third straight week and Mike Wallace found the end zone for the fifth time in six games to lift Miami to a 27-14 victory over Chicago last Sunday. The duo looks to continue its strong play against a Jacksonville defense that ranks 30th in passing yards allowed (280.1) and 27th in points (27.3).

Tannehill also fared well when he met the Jaguars during his 2012 rookie season, tossing two touchdowns and completing 22-of-28 for 220 yards in Miami’s 24-3 victory. Back to the present, Jacksonville looks to build off its first win of the season as Denard Robinson rushed 22 times for a career-best 127 yards and a touchdown in a 24-6 triumph over Cleveland last week. Rookie Blake Bortles has struggled mightily since replacing former Dolphin Chad Henne, tossing eight interceptions in four games - including three last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -6. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (3-3): Miami’s fourth-ranked defense recorded three turnovers last week and could receive a boost with the expected return of 2013 first-round pick Dion Jordan, who is in line to make his season debut after serving his six-game suspension for twice violating the league’s substance abuse policy. “It’s definitely a lesson learned,” the 6-7 defensive end said. “I‘m human just like everybody else here. I made a mistake.” Reshad Jones, who had been suspended for running afoul of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, has recorded 16 solo tackles over the last two weeks and had a 50-yard return following an interception versus the Bears.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-6): Despite the dominating performance by Robinson, offensive coordinator Jeff Fisch wasn’t publicly tipping his hand in regard to the distribution of the workload with Toby Gerhart set to return from a foot injury. Signed to a three-year, $10.5 million contract in the offseason, Gerhart has mustered just 123 yards in five games in 2014 and will test his mettle against the 10th-ranked rush defense of the Dolphins. Rookie Storm Johnson found the end zone in his lone start versus Tennessee on Oct. 12 but had just 21 yards on 10 carries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami RB Lamar Miller scored last week and has recorded all four of his touchdowns this season over the last three games.

2. Jacksonville LB J.T. Thomas is expected to replace leading tackler Paul Posluszny, who was put on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle this week.

3. Dolphins rookie slot WR Jarvis Landry has collected 10 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in two games.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 23, Jaguars 14