Preview: Dolphins at Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins look to take advantage of an apparent favorable early-season schedule when they visit the Sunshine State rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. After limping past 2014 NFC East cellar-dwelling Washington in the season opener, Miami will face a Jaguars team that finished 3-13 last season before beginning a stretch of four AFC East showdowns in its next six contests.

Jarvis Landry earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after his 69-yard punt return for a touchdown lifted the Dolphins to a 17-10 victory over the Redskins on Sunday. Landry has also gotten it done from his more traditional role as a wide receiver, reeling in eight catches to extend his streak of at least five receptions to 10 games dating to last season. While Miami was able to overcome a sluggish offensive performance to win its opener, Jacksonville wasn’t as fortunate. Blake Bortles was intercepted twice in a 20-9 loss to Carolina on Sunday and also picked off on two occasions - with both being returned for touchdowns - in a 27-13 setback to the Dolphins on Oct. 26.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -6. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (1-0): Signed to a $96 million contract extension in the summer, Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-34 passes for 226 yards and a score versus Washington but was held to just 196 in last season’s meeting with Jacksonville. Speaking of sizable deals, offseason acquisition Ndamukong Suh declared his performance as “poor” after recording two tackles in the season opener. “At the end of the day, you want to outdo whatever you did in the past,” said Suh, who inked a six-year, $114 million deal in March. “That’s how I live my life, just try to and do better each and every day.”

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-1): Second-year wideout Allen Robinson was limited to one reception for 27 yards last week, but reeled in a 48-yard touchdown reception in his prior meeting against Miami. Denard Robinson amassed 108 yards rushing versus the Dolphins, but had just five carries last week as Jacksonville has turned to second-round pick T.J. Yeldon (12 carries, 51 yards) as its primary back. The Jaguars will look to exploit a Dolphins defense that was gashed for 161 yards on the ground by Washington.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami RB Lamar Miller was held in check with just 53 yards last week after rushing for a career-high 1,099 in 2014.

2. Jacksonville slot WR Marqise Lee could make his season debut after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

3. The Dolphins have won the last three meetings between the clubs.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 20, Jaguars 14