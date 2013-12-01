Preview: Dolphins at Jets

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins haven’t been setting the world on fire with their play on the field, but the AFC East rivals find themselves in a heated six-team logjam for the conference’s final playoff spot. The Jets look to ignite a dormant offense and snap a two-game losing skid on Sunday when they host the Dolphins. Rookie Geno Smith’s pronounced growing pains reared their ugly head once again last week as he threw two interceptions in New York’s 19-3 loss to Baltimore.

“Right now, I would feel he gives us the best chance to win,” Jets coach Rex Ryan said of Smith, who has been picked off 10 times while tossing just one touchdown pass in his last six contests. Ryan Tannehill has seven interceptions in the same span, but finally gained a noticeable connection with offseason acquisition Mike Wallace last week. The speedy Wallace finished with 127 yards and a touchdown, but the Dolphins fell for the sixth time in eight outings with a 20-16 loss to Carolina last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -2. O/U: 39.5

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (5-6): Miami’s 26th-ranked running game took another blow with the loss of Daniel Thomas (ankle), leaving second-year Lamar Miller as the team’s primary back. The Dolphins’ rushing woes have led to the team throwing 66 percent of the time, which is fourth highest in the league. The much-maligned offensive line has taken its lumps, but could see the return of center Mike Pouncey - who participated in select drills in practice this week after being sidelined for two games due to an undisclosed illness.

ABOUT THE JETS (5-6): Ryan will likely revert to a variation of his “Ground and Pound” game against Miami’s 26th-ranked rush defense if New York is to alleviate any of the burden on Smith’s shoulders. Chris Ivory suffered an ankle strain on his first carry versus the Ravens and has been limited in practice this week. Should Ivory be limited or reduced to a spectator, Bilal Powell will try to get untracked after mustering just 190 yards on 59 carries over his last seven games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York CB Antonio Cromartie aggravated a hip injury last week versus Baltimore and could be a game-time decision on Sunday.

2. The division rivals have split their last six meetings - with the Jets claiming the first meeting in each of the last three seasons.

3. New York has scored a touchdown on just one of its last 31 possessions with Smith under center.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 16, Jets 13