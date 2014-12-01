Preview: Dolphins at Jets

Geno Smith will step out of the revolving door to start at quarterback as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East matchup on Monday night. Smith, who has just one win in seven starts on the season, got the call from an apparent lame-duck coach Rex Ryan after Michael Vick struggled in another ugly performance for the Jets last week. Neither quarterback has made much of a difference for the Jets, who are ranked last in the league in passing.

Miami is trying to bounce back from a painful loss at Denver a week ago when it blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins have little wiggle room in their playoff hunt that has basically come down to a quest for a wild card berth after losing touch in the division race to New England. The visiting team has won the past four games in the series.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Dolphins -7. O/U: 42.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (6-5): Although Miami is actually in 10th place in the AFC standings, it is just one game behind five teams battling for one of two wild card spots. Ryan Tannehill is having a fine sophomore season with 20 touchdown passes and he’s second on the team with 276 yards rushing. Mike Wallace has caught a touchdown pass in his last three games against the Jets but he is dealing with a calf injury and has been outplayed lately by rookie Jarvis Landry, who leads the team with 49 receptions.

ABOUT THE JETS (2-9): Ryan has been scratching his head trying to figure out who should start at quarterback and he’s back to Smith, who went 10-for-12 in relief of Vick last week in a 38-3 loss against Buffalo. Smith lost his spot as starter a few weeks ago after throwing three interceptions on three straight possessions in a 43-23 loss to the Bills. New York will most likely be without rookie tight end Jace Amaro who is going through the NFL’s concussion protocol, and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson with a toe injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Smith has seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season and rushed for a score against Miami in a 20-7 win last season.

2. The teams meet again in Week 17 at Miami.

3. The Dolphins are ranked fourth in NFL in passing defense allowing 211.7 yards a game.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 28, Jets 20