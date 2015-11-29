Preview: Dolphins at Jets

Losses in four of its last five games have put the New York Jets’ postseason hopes in peril. The Jets look to right the ship when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a crucial AFC East battle among wild-card contenders.

New York got a career high 166 yards rushing from Chris Ivory in winning against Miami 27-14 earlier in the season. Since then, however, New York is just 2-4 and may be without cornerback Darrelle Revis and center Nick Mangold in the must-win contest. Miami has also watched its playoff hopes all but disappear. After the firing of coach Joe Philbin seemed to turn the Dolphins’ season around with two straight wins, Miami has lost three of its last four games and it appears the Dolphins will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets 3.5. O/U: 42.5.

ABOUT THE JETS (5-5): Mangold, a key to the Jets’ rushing attack, has been in and out of the lineup for several weeks while battling different injuries and suffered a severe cut on his hand last week. Revis sustained a concussion in last week’s loss at Houston after the aging cornerback was burned for a long touchdown by DeAndre Hopkins. The Jets gave quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick a vote of confidence during the week despite throwing four interceptions in the past two weeks, both losses in games that New York was favored.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (4-6): Miami’s recent slide seems to have ended the chances that interim coach Dan Campbell will be back next year. The Dolphins have gotten strong play from Ndamukong Suh recently but still rank 26th in the league in total defense - the same as their inconsistent offense. Ryan Tannehill had two touchdown passes last week to give him 17 for the season. Running back Lamar Miller gained just 87 yards on the ground in the past two games, including last week’s 24-14 home loss to Dallas, but he still leads the team with 565 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jets WRs Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker each have seven touchdown receptions.

2. The first meeting of the season was played at London.

3. Dolphins DE Cameron Wake, lost for the season two weeks ago, leads the team with seven sacks.

PREDICTION: Jets 24, Dolphins 21