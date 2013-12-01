Dolphins 23, Jets 3: Ryan Tannehill threw for 331 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Miami dominated time of possession en route to its fifth win in six road games against New York.

Brian Hartline reeled in a game-high nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown as the Dolphins (6-6) posted their third win in five contests to remain in the hunt for the AFC’s sixth playoff slot. Mike Wallace (seven catches, 82 yards) scored for the second straight game as Miami controlled the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

Struggling Jets rookie Geno Smith was benched after completing just 4-of-10 passes for 29 yards while throwing an interception. Matt Simms (9-of-18, 79 yards yards, one interception) didn’t fare much better in the second half for New York (5-7), which was outgained 453-177 in total yards en route to its third straight loss.

With the Dolphins nursing a 6-0 lead, linebacker Philip Wheeler recovered a fumble following a botched handoff between Simms and Bilal Powell early in the third quarter. Miami capitalized two plays later as Tannehill connected on a slant route with Hartline for a 31-yard score before Wallace shed rookie Dee Milliner’s attempt at a tackle later in the quarter to scamper in from 28 yards out.

The Dolphins maintained possession for over 24 of the 30 minutes of the first half but saw rookie Caleb Sturgis connect on only 2-of-3 field-goal attempts. Sturgis’ 43-yard kick was set up by linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, who reeled in Smith’s NFL-leading 19th interception during the final minute of the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: A second-round pick, Smith has posted just one touchdown and 11 interceptions in his last seven games. The Jets’ offense has produced only one score in its last 36 possessions with Smith at the helm. ... Miami failed to put points on the board following a 15-play opening drive that lasted 9:10 as Sturgis missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt. ... Hartline’s third touchdown of the season matched his career high, which was set in 2009. ... The Dolphins thoroughly dominated play in the first half, holding a 16-2 edge in first downs and 265-39 advantage in total yards.