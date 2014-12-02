Dolphins pull out tight win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Miami Dolphins needed to win a close game. No matter how ugly it might have been.

Caleb Sturgis’ third field goal, a 26-yarder with 1:57 left, completed a comeback by the Dolphins, who edged the New York Jets, 16-13, Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

The Dolphins (7-5) won and moved into a six-way tie for the second wild card in the AFC -- Miami is actually the sixth and final seed at the moment thanks to tiebreaker advantages -- despite spotting the Jets (2-10) a 10-0 first-half lead and allowing New York to rack up 277 rushing yards.

“We know that performance won’t win any other game the rest of the season,” Dolphins offensive lineman Mike Pouncey told the team’s postgame TV show.

The win was the first narrow one of the season for the Dolphins, whose first six victories came by an average margin of 19 points and whose three most recent losses were by a combined 10 points.

“I think we showed we can grind one out,” said Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was 25-of-35 for 235 yards and an interception. “Up to this point we haven‘t. Let some games slip at the end and we were just a few plays away. Tonight we stepped up and made those plays.”

The Dolphins appeared headed for another narrow defeat when the Jets grounded and pounded their way to a 10-3 halftime lead. New York ran the ball on 29 of 35 first-half plays, rushed for 210 yards and held the ball for 17:38.

Miami, meanwhile, went three-and-out twice and missed a field goal on its first three possessions.

“We didn’t play our best football and you have to give credit to the Jets,” Tannehill said. “They came out and played well, especially defensively.”

But Sturgis’ 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half provided some momentum for the Dolphins, who opened the second half with an eight-play, 49-yard drive that Sturgis capped with a 44-yard field goal.

The Jets and Dolphins took turns trying to hand the game over throughout a five-series stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters in which they combined for five punts, one of which was partially blocked by Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan. But Tannehill was picked off on the next play.

The Dolphins finally took advantage early in the fourth quarter when a holding penalty on Jets gunner Saalim Hakim gave Miami a first down at the Jets’ 39-yard-line. Six plays later, running back Lamar Miller scored the game-tying touchdown.

Kicker Nick Folk missed a 45-yard field goal -- his second miss of the game -- on the Jets’ next possession. The Dolphins took over with 5:42 left and marched 57 yards in nine plays to set up Sturgis’ game-winner. The drive was highlighted by 18- and 17-yard completions from Tannehill to tight end Dion Sims.

The Jets got to their own 44-yard-line in the final minute, but quarterback Geno Smith’s pass over the middle glanced off the chest of tight end Jeff Cumberland and into the hands of Dolphins safety Reshad Jones.

“To score the field goal with two minutes to go and to get an interception to close the game out, you’re going to have to do that,” Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said. “We’re probably going to be in that situation again.”

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry had eight catches for 68 yards for the Dolphins while Miller rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries.

“Going forward, we have to play better from the start of the game to the end of the game,” Tannehill said.

The Jets tried to win with a turn-back-the-clock approach in which they had more ball carriers (eight) than Smith had completions (seven). Running back Chris Johnson led the way with 105 yards on 17 carries while wide receiver Greg Salas scored the Jets’ lone touchdown on a 20-yard end-around in the first quarter.

Smith threw for just 65 yards, 23 of which came on the final drive.

“It had zero to do with us having faith in our quarterback,” Jets head coach Rex Ryan said. “It had everything to do with us trying to win the game.”

NOTES: At halftime, the Jets inducted former WR Wayne Chrebet and former owner Leon Hess into their Ring of Honor. Chrebet, who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Hofstra in 1995, spent 11 seasons with the Jets and ranks among the club’s top three all-time in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. ... The Jets released LB Antwan Barnes and activated TE Chris Pantale from the practice squad. Pantale was active in place of TE Jace Amaro, who missed the game with a concussion. ... Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill made his 44th straight start, the longest streak by a Miami signal-caller since Dan Marino started 46 consecutive games from 1996 through 1999. ... Among the Dolphins’ inactives were TE Charles Clay, who missed his second straight game with knee and hamstring injuries, and CB Cortland Finnegan, who was scratched for a third consecutive game due to a left ankle injury.