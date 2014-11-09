Preview: Dolphins at Lions

A swarming defense has been at the center of Miami’s three-game winning streak, but the Dolphins will face a stern test in the returning Calvin Johnson and the host Detroit Lions on Sunday. Miami forced four turnovers en route to registering its first shutout in eight years last week and most dominating victory in two decades with a thorough 37-0 rout of San Diego. Ryan Tannehill threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns and eclipsed 46 yards rushing for the fourth straight week before calling it a day after three quarters against the Chargers.

“We’re just tapping our potential,” Tannehill said. “But words are cheap. You’ve got to go out and do it every week.” Detroit has been doing just that during its three-game winning streak, highlighted by rallying from a 21-point deficit to stun Atlanta in London on Oct. 26. Golden Tate has more than held his own with Johnson sidelined with an ankle injury, following up his 10-catch, career-high 154-yard performance versus New Orleans on Oct. 19 by recording 151 yards receiving in the team’s 22-21 triumph over the Falcons.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Lions -2.5. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (5-3): Cornerback Brent Grimes followed up his interception for a touchdown against Jacksonville on Oct. 26 by twice picking off Philip Rivers to secure AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Safety Louis Delmas, who played five seasons with the Lions, received the same honor two weeks prior, but knows precisely what to expect in trying to contain Johnson. “Throughout practice, but I pretty much lost every one,” Delmas said of his previous encounters with Johnson. “He’s a heck of a player. He’s one of the more talented players I’ve ever faced. ... We’ve just got to go out there and play our game, and hopefully the best man wins.”

ABOUT THE LIONS (6-2): Former Dolphin Reggie Bush, who has missed two of the past three contests with a sprained ankle, feels Johnson’s return could also ignite Detroit’s 31st-ranked rushing attack (79.6 yards per game). “He’s a running back’s best friend,” Bush said. “Having him out there, even if he’s just a decoy, it’s great for the run game. I think that’s going to have an (impact).” Matthew Stafford’s 325 yards versus Atlanta were his most since a 346-yard performance in a season-opening victory over the New York Giants on Sept. 8.

1. Detroit has yielded the fewest total yards (290.4) and points allowed per game (15.8) while ranking second against the run (74.0).

2. Miami DE Cameron Wake has recorded 4 1/2 sacks in his last four contests.

3. Johnson reeled in four receptions for 52 yards in the last meeting, but Shaun Hill was in at quarterback during Detroit’s 34-27 win on Dec. 26, 2010.

PREDICTION: Lions 28, Dolphins 13