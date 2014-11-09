Lions latest fourth-quarter comeback drops Dolphins

DETROIT -- Calvin Johnson wishes that the Detroit Lions would win games in an easier fashion. He’s still not complaining about their habit of pulling out victories at the last moment.

The new version of the Cardiac Kids did it again on Sunday, as Matthew Stafford connected with running back Theo Riddick on a sidearm 11-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds remaining to give the Lions a spine-tingling 20-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field. It was their third consecutive fourth-quarter comeback win, as they pulled out one-point thrillers over New Orleans and Atlanta in their previous two games prior to Riddick’s game-winning diving grab.

“I don’t think anybody enjoys stress like that,” said Johnson, Detroit’s perennial All-Pro receiver. “If we can handle ourselves earlier in the game and put that thing away, that would be great. But a win is a win.”

Not surprisingly, Johnson played a big role. After missing the three previous games with a high ankle sprain, Johnson caught a 49-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter and finished with seven catches for 113 yards. He hauled in two passes on the game-winning drive while sidekick Golden Tate, who contributed 11 receptions for 109 yards, made four catches.

“Having Calvin back certainly changed the dynamics a little bit but you still see that little guy (Tate) comes up big,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said.

So does Stafford, who passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit (7-2), which leads the NFC North.

”You don’t find many guys that can handle what he does,“ Caldwell said. ”There’s a lot of pressure out there in those situations. There’s a lot on the line and every single time he goes out there and attacks it the same way.

“He never gets flustered or loses his poise. He’s got a crystalized thought process going on all the time and you certainly appreciate that. That’s why he’s able to bring you back when most teams probably would falter.”

Caleb Sturgis kicked three field goals for the Dolphins, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 26-of-37 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown but lamented a three-and-out that gave Detroit the ball back with 3:13 remaining.

“The main thing in my mind right now is we get the ball with three minutes and change left and have a chance to keep our defense off the field and we don’t get a first down,” he said. “As an offense, that’s our job, to get that first down and run the clock right there.”

The lack of a running game was prevalent throughout, as the Dolphins were held to 50 yards on 19 carries. Starting running back Lamar Miller, who suffered a sprained right shoulder in a 37-0 thumping of San Diego a week earlier, only carried four times for 10 yards.

“It’s tough not to have Lamar at full capacity but they’re a good defense,” Tannehill said. “As an offense, we still had some great looks to run the ball, some five guys in the box, but we didn’t make the most of those.”

The game featured two of the league’s top three defenses. Both teams collected three sacks and made an interception.

Johnson’s early score was the only touchdown of the first half as the Lions led 10-3 at halftime. Sturgis blasted a 50-yarder during the third quarter to make it 10-6.

Miami’s special teams delivered a big play late in the third, as Matt Prater had a 42-yard field goal try blocked and defensive end Dion Jordan returned it 55 yards to the Lions’ 3. Tannehill connected with wide receiver Mike Wallace on the next play to put the Dolphins up 13-10.

Prater got a measure of redemption when he ripped a 50-yard field goal with 12:02 remaining to tie it.

Miami responded with a clock-chewing, 13-play drive that included four receptions by tight end Charles Clay and culminated with Sturgis’ 20-yard field goal with 4:19 left.

That left too much time for these Lions to spring another comeback.

“Hopefully, it builds a little character for us down there,” Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy said. “It was giving me a heart attack personally, but as long as we’re winning that’s all that matters.”

NOTES: Miami LT Branden Albert and Detroit RG Larry Warford suffered first-half knee injuries and did not return. ... OG Daryn Colledge (back) and TE Dion Sims (toe) were among the Dolphins’ inactives. ... The teams had not met since Dec. 26, 2010, when the Lions won in Miami, 34-27. ... Detroit has not started 7-2 since the 1993 season. ... Detroit WR Calvin Johnson joined Herman Moore as the second player in team history with 600 career receptions.