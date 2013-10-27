Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

The Miami Dolphins won their first three games of the season to present themselves as a serious challenger to the New England Patriots in the AFC East. After losing their next three contests, the Dolphins look to remain within earshot of the division-leading Patriots on Sunday when the teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Dan Carpenter burned his former team by drilling the go-ahead field goal with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as Buffalo rallied to a 23-21 victory over Miami last weekend.

New England fell to an AFC East rival for the first time in 13 meetings as the New York Jets spoiled the return of Rob Gronkowski en route to a 30-27 overtime decision last week. After stringing together touchdown passes in 52 consecutive games, Tom Brady failed to throw one for the second time in three weeks - although he connected with his Pro Bowl tight end eight times for 114 yards. Gronkowski was playing his first game since recovering from offseason forearm and back surgeries.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -6.5. O/U: 45.5.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (3-3): Ryan Tannehill rebounded from two early interceptions to toss a career-high three touchdown passes last week - but a costly sack by Buffalo defensive end Mario Williams resulted in a fumble late in the fourth quarter and ultimately led to Miami’s undoing. Tackle Ryan Clabo is expected to be benched in favor of 12-year veteran Bryant McKinnie, who was acquired from Baltimore on Monday with Tannehill being sacked a league-high 26 times this season. Miami’s 25th-ranked rushing attack finally got untracked versus the Bills, mustering 4.8 yards per carry.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (5-2): After converting a league-best 48.7 percent of its third-down situations last season, New England (33.3 percent) is better than just three teams in that regard in 2013. The Patriots were successful just once in 12 third-down opportunities last week versus the Jets, but may receive some help in that regard with the possible return of wideout Danny Amendola (groin/concussion). New England welcomed back a familiar face in 12-year veteran defensive end Andre Carter, who recorded 10 sacks during his Pro Bowl season with the club in 2011.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami WR Mike Wallace is expected to be matched up against New England CB Aqib Talib, who sat out last week’s tilt versus the Jets with a hip injury.

2. The Patriots have won six consecutive meetings and 17 of the last 23 between the division rivals - with the Dolphins last emerging victorious in New England in 2008.

3. Miami TE Charles Clay has recorded a touchdown reception in each of the last three games.

PREDICTION: Patriots 31, Dolphins 14