Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

No Tom Brady? No problem. At least that was the case after one game for the New England Patriots and replacement quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will make the first home start of his career when the Miami Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday in a matchup of longtime AFC East Division rivals.

The Patriots are coming off an impressive road win at Arizona in their season opener despite the absence of Brady, who is serving a four-game suspension for his involvement in Deflategate. New England will not be resting on the laurels as it prepares to host the Dolphins, who cost the Patriots home-field advantage in the postseason with a 20-10 victory in the 2015 regular-season finale, a performance that coach Bill Belichick described as "sickening." Miami is coming off a sickening defeat of its own, surrendering the winning touchdown with 31 seconds to play in a 12-10 setback at Seattle, and looks to even its record by exploiting the inexperienced Garoppolo. "We have to make sure we go in there and get him rattled," Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said of the third-year quarterback."Get him moving around, get him off his spot and make him uncomfortable."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -6.5. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (0-1): Miami was held to 214 total yards and 11 first downs at Seattle, numbers that should have been much better if wideout Kenny Stills did not drop a wide-open 71-yard touchdown pass with no defender in sight. Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 186 yards and led an 86-yard touchdown drive with just over four minutes to play, should get back one of his prime targets, as second-year wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) practiced again after missing the opener. However, defensive end Mario Williams remained sidelined with a concussion and will likely be missing from a unit that limited the Patriots to 196 total yards in Miami on Jan. 3.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (1-0): Garoppolo's numbers weren't spectacular but he was poised and efficient in finishing 24-for-33 for 264 yards and a touchdown, particularly considering he was without stud tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was extremely limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Garoppolo spread the ball around to six players, with Julian Edelman leading the way with seven catches for 66 yards and newcomer Chris Hogan adding three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in his New England debut. The Patriots could be missing a vital component on defense after linebacker Dont'a Hightower missed practice again Thursday after getting hurt in Week 1.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Patriots have won seven straight home games against Miami.

2. Tannehill has thrown for at least 300 yards in the last three meetings versus New England.

3. The Patriots have won 26 of their last 28 at Gillette Stadium, including playoffs.

PREDICTION: Patriots 23, Dolphins 19