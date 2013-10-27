FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Patriots 27, Dolphins 17
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 27, 2013 / 8:48 PM / 4 years ago

Patriots 27, Dolphins 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Patriots 27, Dolphins 17: Brandon Bolden and Stevan Ridley rushed for short-yardage touchdowns as host New England used a dominating defensive effort in the second half to erase a 14-point deficit and defeat Miami for the seventh straight time.

Tom Brady (13-for-22, 116 yards) moved past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton and into fourth place alone on the all-time list with his 343rd career touchdown pass - a 14-yarder to rookie Aaron Dobson. Defensive back Devin McCourty alertly tapped Ryan Tannehill’s intended pass to teammate Marquice Cole for the first of two second-half interceptions, helping the Patriots (6-2) prevent a second straight loss to an AFC East foe.

Tannehill tossed two touchdown passes and Brandon Gibson collected his third score in two games with a 4-yard grab before exiting with a left knee injury. Daniel Thomas had a 5-yard touchdown catch for the reeling Dolphins (3-4), who have dropped four in a row.

Brady was intercepted on his first pass and threw for just 25 yards in the first half as New England was booed off the field after finding itself trailing 17-3 at intermission. The two-time NFL MVP rebounded by connecting with Dobson on the left side of the end zone and - after defensive lineman Rob Ninkovich recovered Tannehill’s fifth fumble of the season on the ensuing drive - Bolden went around the left end to score from 2 yards out to forge a 17-17 tie.

After Stephen Gostkowski kicked his second field goal to give the Patriots the lead, Miami defensive end Olivier Vernon was whistled for batting a ball forward following Brady’s fumble, resulting in a 10-yard penalty. Ridley scored four plays later as New England seized a 27-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After tossing a career-high three touchdowns in a 23-21 loss to Buffalo last week, Tannehill rolled to his right before finding Gibson in the end zone to cap an 11-play drive in the first quarter. Tannehill tossed a short underneath pass to Thomas to give Miami a 14-0 lead early in the second. ... Miami rushed for 103 yards in the first half, matching its season high for a game. It finished with 156. ... New England RT Sebastian Vollmer suffered a leg injury and was carted off the field in the second quarter. He did not return.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.