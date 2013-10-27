Patriots 27, Dolphins 17: Brandon Bolden and Stevan Ridley rushed for short-yardage touchdowns as host New England used a dominating defensive effort in the second half to erase a 14-point deficit and defeat Miami for the seventh straight time.

Tom Brady (13-for-22, 116 yards) moved past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton and into fourth place alone on the all-time list with his 343rd career touchdown pass - a 14-yarder to rookie Aaron Dobson. Defensive back Devin McCourty alertly tapped Ryan Tannehill’s intended pass to teammate Marquice Cole for the first of two second-half interceptions, helping the Patriots (6-2) prevent a second straight loss to an AFC East foe.

Tannehill tossed two touchdown passes and Brandon Gibson collected his third score in two games with a 4-yard grab before exiting with a left knee injury. Daniel Thomas had a 5-yard touchdown catch for the reeling Dolphins (3-4), who have dropped four in a row.

Brady was intercepted on his first pass and threw for just 25 yards in the first half as New England was booed off the field after finding itself trailing 17-3 at intermission. The two-time NFL MVP rebounded by connecting with Dobson on the left side of the end zone and - after defensive lineman Rob Ninkovich recovered Tannehill’s fifth fumble of the season on the ensuing drive - Bolden went around the left end to score from 2 yards out to forge a 17-17 tie.

After Stephen Gostkowski kicked his second field goal to give the Patriots the lead, Miami defensive end Olivier Vernon was whistled for batting a ball forward following Brady’s fumble, resulting in a 10-yard penalty. Ridley scored four plays later as New England seized a 27-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After tossing a career-high three touchdowns in a 23-21 loss to Buffalo last week, Tannehill rolled to his right before finding Gibson in the end zone to cap an 11-play drive in the first quarter. Tannehill tossed a short underneath pass to Thomas to give Miami a 14-0 lead early in the second. ... Miami rushed for 103 yards in the first half, matching its season high for a game. It finished with 156. ... New England RT Sebastian Vollmer suffered a leg injury and was carted off the field in the second quarter. He did not return.