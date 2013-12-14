Miami Dolphins - PlayerWatch

DT Paul Soliai (ankle) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

G Nate Garner (knee) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

S Chris Clemons (knee/hamstring) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

CB Nolan Carroll (hamstring) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

S Reshad Jones (groin) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

C Mike Pouncey returned to the Dolphins on Friday after missing practice midweek to fly to Florida. He did not say whether the trip was related to the criminal case involving Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was a teammate of Pouncey’s at the University of Florida.

CB Jamar Taylor (hamstring) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

RB Lamar Miller (concussion) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.