Miami Dolphins - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 27, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Miami Dolphins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Sam Brenner was signed by the Dolphins from their practice squad Saturday (Sept. 26). The 6-2, 310-pound Brenner rejoins the Miami active roster after being signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16, following being waived by the Dolphins on Sept. 14. He originally was signed to Miami’s active roster on Sept. 11 after being signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6. Brenner spent the previous two seasons (2013-14) on the Dolphins’ practice squad as well as time on the active roster. In his career, he has appeared in eight games with four starts, including seeing action in Miami’s Week 1 17-10 victory at Washington.

