Miami Dolphins - PlayerWatch

DT Jordan Phillips (ankle), who is developing into a key rotation player, went through the full practice Tuesday and should be fine for Thursday’s game at New England.

CB Zack Bowman (shoulder) was limited in Tuesday’s practice but seems on pace to play Thursday. Bowman has been a key special teams player and with McCain ailing, may need to play from scrimmage.

C Mike Pouncey (hip) went through the full practice Tuesday and shouldn’t have any issues Thursday at New England. Pouncey was a key to the Dolphins handling Houston defensive tackle Vince Wilfork last week. He will be helping left guard Dallas Thomas and right guard Billy Turner pick up an anticipated flurry of blitzes against the Patriots.

CB Brice McCain (knee) was limited in Tuesday’s practice and said he’s “questionable” for Thursday’s game. Look for rookie Bobby McCain to play the slot in the nickel defense is Brice McCain doesn’t play. Cornerback Brent Grimes (knee) was limited in Tuesday’s practice but it appears Grimes will be OK to play against New England.