RB Trey Williams, who had his practice-squad contract terminated by the Patriots Wednesday, was signed by the Dolphins to their practice squad Thursday (Dec. 17).

CB Tyler Patmon, who was placed on waivers by the Cowboys Tuesday, was signed by the Dolphins to their practice squad Thursday (Dec. 17).

DE Julius Warmsley, who had his practice-squad contract terminated by the Seahawks Dec. 1, was signed by the Dolphins to their practice squad Thursday (Dec. 17).