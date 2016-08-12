Miami Dolphins - PlayerWatch

CB Xavien Howard (knee) seems to be gaining ground as he comes back from surgery after minicamp. The second-round pick from Baylor continues his rehabilitation, including running and cutting at between half to three-quarters speed during training camp practices. Judging by the part of his workout regimen visible to the media, Howard, who seems to do more each day, appears to not have suffered any setbacks.

DE Farrington Huguenin (ankle) remains sidelined and in a walking boot. Huguenin is likely watching his chance disappear of making the roster at a crowded position.

MLB Mike Hull needs a good performance in Friday's preseason opener at the New York Giants. Hull, undrafted and undersized out of Penn State in 2015, is third team behind starter Kiko Alonso and backup James-Michael Johnson. Hull could still secure a spot on the 53-man roster with strong special teams play.

CB Bobby McCain, the backup at nickel/slot, should get an extended look in Friday's preseason opener. McCain played the position last year as a rookie and while he showed athleticism, he also made lots of mistakes.

DE Jordan Williams has flashed in practice with sacks, and if he continues that in Friday's preseason opener he could barge his way into the conversation for a spot on the 53-man roster. Williams, the first-year player from Tennessee, appeared in one game for the Dolphins last season after being signed from the practice squad.

WR DeVante Parker, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, might sit out Friday's preseason opener at the New York Giants. Head coach Adam Gase is trying to be smart with a number of players, including Parker, who missed parts of his rookie season, OTAs/minicamp and training camp with various ailments.

WR Leonte Carroo, the third-round pick from Rutgers, should get an extended look in the preseason opener. Carroo, who probably had his best practice Wednesday with a pair of 30-yard receptions, is trying to become the No. 4 receiver.

RB Kenyan Drake (hamstring) hasn't practiced in the last week and is unlikely to play in the preseason opener. Drake is missing a key opportunity considering RB Arian Foster (recovering from season-ending Achilles injury) won't play. Drake flashed during limited opportunities in training camp.

RB Damien Williams, last year's third-down back and kickoff returner, should get an extended look in the backfield in the preseason opener. Williams has been aggressive as a ball carrier and pass protector in limited action. He'll likely have to fight hard for a spot on the 53-man roster.

QB Matt Moore, who wasn't sharp last year in preseason and training camp, will incorporate his gunslinger mentality into head coach Adam Gase's offense in Friday's preseason opener. Moore often throws noticeably more intermediate and downfield passes than starter Ryan Tannehill.

DT Earl Mitchell (calf) is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason opener, meaning DT Jordan Phillips, the 2015 second-round pick who has been disappointing, will likely get the start.

TE MarQueis Gray (leg), who was listed at No. 3 on the depth chart, left practice Monday and is unlikely to play in the preseason opener. Gray, who showed nice hands, sustained his injury during an 11-on-11 drill and was taken off the field on a cart.

LT Vinston Painter (neck) is questionable for Friday's preseason opener. Painter, listed as the second team left tackle, is battling veteran Sam Young for a spot on a four- or five-man backup unit that is expected to be laden with returnees.