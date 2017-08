C Mike Pouncey, who is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, reportedly has a small fracture in his left hip. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Dolphins' three-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to undergo a CT scan this week and could miss another week or two depending on the results of the test. The 27-year-old Pouncey had surgery on the right side of his hip during the offseason.