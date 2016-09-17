FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Dolphins - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 18, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Miami Dolphins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CB Xavien Howard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

DE Mario Williams (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Head coach Adam Gase said Friday that Williams has not completed all steps in the NFL's concussion protocol.

DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Parker said he wanted to play Week 1 at Seattle, but Gase held him out of the game.

RB Arian Foster (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

C Mike Pouncey will not play in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots due to a hip injury. Pouncey also missed last week's 12-10 loss to the Seahawks.

LB Spencer Paysinger (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

TE Jordan Cameron (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

LB Jelani Jenkins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

