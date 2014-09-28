Preview: Dolphins at Raiders

The scorching heat is on for Ryan Tannehill, even as the Miami Dolphins depart the comforts of South Beach to face the Oakland Raiders in London on Sunday. Coach Joe Philbin caused a stir this week when he refused to give a public vote of confidence to Tannehill, who has tossed one touchdown pass in each of the past two weeks - both losses. The eighth overall pick of the 2012 draft, Tannehill threw for just 205 yards in a 34-15 setback to Kansas City last week and has completed an NFL-worst one pass attempt of at least 25 yards.

Speaking of less-than-desirable statistics, the reeling Raiders have dropped nine in a row dating to last season. With rookie quarterback Derek Carr at the helm, Oakland has mustered a league-worst 12.3 points and 254.3 yards per game. The offense was held in check and kicker Sebastian Janikowski accounted for all the team’s points in a 16-9 setback to New England.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -4. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (1-2): While Tannehill has come under fire, Mike Wallace has started the season with a flourish - leading the club in receptions (12), yards (211) and touchdowns (two). Wallace also recorded a 12-yard run on a reverse as new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is making good on his vow to feed the high-priced wide receiver. Tight end Charles Clay has not been as fortunate, seeing his yards per reception (6.6) dip by a full five yards from his average over his first three seasons.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (0-3): Maurice Jones-Drew could provide a jolt to the sputtering ground game as he attempts to return after missing two games due to right hand injury. The veteran offseason acquisition didn’t make much an impact in the opener, rushing for just 11 yards on nine carries in a 19-14 loss to the New York Jets. Darren McFadden struggled in his absence, although an apparent touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Patriots was erased on a holding call.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oakland WR Rod Streater, who was injured versus New England, is expected to miss 4-5 weeks following minor foot surgery.

2. The Dolphins have won four straight versus the Raiders and 10 of the last 11 meetings.

3. Oakland claimed Brandian Ross via waivers from Miami and placed fellow S Tyvon Branch (foot) on injured reserve. Ross registered 75 tackles and played in all 16 games for the Raiders last season.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 27, Raiders 10