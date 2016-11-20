Preview: Dolphins at Rams

The Jared Goff era will begin in earnest on Sunday as the top overall pick of the 2016 draft will get the start for the Los Angeles Rams in their home game versus the streaking Miami Dolphins. With fellow rookie quarterbacks Dak Prescott (Dallas) and Carson Wentz (Philadelphia) already having a half-season of experience under their belts, Goff has stood idly by and watched veteran Case Keenum guide the Rams to an NFL-worst 15.4 points per game, 31st-ranked offense (308.0 yards) and 25th-ranked passing offense (225.4).

"I'm confident and ready to go," the 22-year-old Goff said. "Ready to play, ready to get back to playing football. Back to doing what I love - my job - and hopefully it's the start of what will be a long career." Los Angeles traded up 14 spots in April to draft Goff, who led a high-octane offense at the University of California before sputtering in the preseason (22-of-49, two interceptions, three fumbles). Goff will have a stern test against Miami, which benefited from four fourth-quarter interceptions in Sunday's 31-24 victory over San Diego to extend its winning streak to four in a row for the first time since 2008. Linebacker Kiko Alonso returned a pick 60 yards for a touchdown with 1:01 left for the go-ahead points versus the Chargers.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Dolphins -1.5. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (5-4): Much-maligned quarterback Ryan Tannehill has not recorded a single turnover during Miami's winning streak after committing nine (seven interceptions, two fumbles) in the first five games. "I think that's the biggest thing for us right (now), is taking care of the football (and) not giving the other team opportunities with good field position and keeping ourselves in the right spot," Tannehill said of the Dolphins, who are plus-8 in turnovers during the winning streak. Tailback Jay Ajayi has rushed for 608 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch, but saw his string of 100-yard performances stopped at three after being limited to just 79 versus San Diego.

ABOUT THE RAMS (4-5): One man's opportunity led to another's misery as Keenam approached the podium on Wednesday with a frown and told reporters he "wasn't happy" with coach Jeff Fisher's decision. With the team's passing game stuck in neutral, running back Todd Gurley has faced stacked boxes and is mustering a disappointing 3.1 yards per carry. The second-year back failed to reach the end zone for the seventh time in nine games during Los Angeles' 9-6 victory over the Jets on Sunday and faces a Miami team that has limited New York and San Diego to 100 yards on 33 carries over the last six quarters.

1. Miami WR DeVante Parker recorded 103 receiving yards on Sunday, nearly doubling the total (56) of his previous three games.

2. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the league in total yards allowed (327.0) and 10th in points yielded (19.2).

3. Dolphins rookie Laremy Tunsil will move from left guard to left tackle to replace Branden Albert, who has been ruled out with an ailing wrist.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 21, Rams 13