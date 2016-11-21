Dolphins beat Rams late to extend win streak

LOS ANGELES -- Trailing by 10 late in the fourth quarter, the Miami Dolphins were barely showing a pulse on offense. They were shut out to that point in another solid performance by the Los Angeles Rams defense.

Suddenly, the Dolphins found life.

"As long as there's time on the clock, I'm going to believe we're going to win," Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.

Tannehill's 9-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker with 36 seconds left rallied the Dolphins to a 14-10 victory over the Rams on a rainy Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Dolphins (6-4) didn't score until their final two possessions, yet they extended their winning streak to five games. They also put a damper on the debut of Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was 17 of 31 for 134 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

"Six minutes left and we kind of couldn't put it away," Goff said. "We could finish better than that. I don't think it's one thing or another or we need to do this better or more of something. We need to stay out of our own way."

The Rams (4-6) fell for the fifth time in six games.

Tannehill threw a 10-yard scoring reception to wide receiver Jarvis Landry with 4:02 left to cut the Rams' lead to three. Landry caught the ball at the Los Angeles 5-yard line and then got an assist from his teammates, who pushed him into the end zone.

After Miami forced the Rams to punt, Tannehill drove the Dolphins 75 yards in seven plays over 1:35 for the game-winner. Tannehill finished 24 of 34 for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns with one interception.

Tannehill said picking up the tempo with a no-huddle offense changed the Dolphins' fortunes. Miami generated almost a third of its offense -- the Dolphins compiled 240 yards overall to 226 for the Rams -- on the final drive.

"Guys made plays," Tannehill said. "I think that's what we needed. We needed guys to step up and make plays. The offensive line did a great job of giving me time, the receivers were getting open downfield, and we were able to move the ball downfield."

Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley's 24-yard scoring run, his longest of the season, capped a 68-yard drive in four plays for a 7-0 edge at 9:47 of the first quarter. A 19-yard completion from Goff to Kenny Britt and a 15-yard facemask penalty helped set up the score.

It was only the second touchdown for the Rams in three games.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase praised his club's defensive unit, which he believed was the difference in the outcome

"The attitude that they brought, brought the entire game, kept encouraging offensive guys, they were trying to figure out a way to score," Gase said. "It was very impressive to watch those guys. Those guys did a great job of keeping us in the game."

The Dolphins missed one of their few chances to score in the third quarter. Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso recovered a Lance Kendricks fumble at the Rams 37 with 9:44 left in the quarter, but Miami was unable to cash in the turnover.

On the first play of the possession, Rams safety Maurice Alexander picked off Tannehill in the end zone after the quarterback overthrew wide Parker.

The Rams added a 46-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter. Zuerlein missed a 48-yard attempt with less than seven minutes remaining in the contest.

Gurley had 20 carries for 76 yards. Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi gained 77 yards on 16 attempts, and Parker caught eight passes for 79 yards.

"We have to learn to finish," Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree said. "We have to be mentally strong in crunch time. You can't have all those penalties that we had and expect to win."

The Rams committed eight infractions for 70 yards compared to eight penalties to 83 for the Dolphins.

NOTES: The Rams and Chargers are again discussing a possible move by San Diego to Los Angeles, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told the NFL Network. The Chargers, who must decide by Jan. 15, are weighing their options after voters in San Diego rejected a stadium ballot measure earlier this month. ... Miami DE Mario Williams (ankle), LB Jelani Jenkins, T Branden Albert and C Mike Pouncey (hip) were among the starters ruled inactive for the game. CB Troy Hill, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Saturday morning, was the lone Rams starter declared unavailable. ... Rams LB Josh Forrest left the contest in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. ... Both clubs resume play next Sunday. The Dolphins will host the San Francisco 49ers, while the Rams will visit the New Orleans Saints. ... An announced crowd of 83,483 attended.