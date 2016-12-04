Preview: Dolphins at Ravens

The Miami Dolphins' six-game winning streak has been built on a threat of a potent ground attack, but Jay Ajayi could find yards hard to come by against the host Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Ajayi has rushed for 730 yards and five touchdowns during the win streak heading into his tilt with the AFC North co-leading Ravens, who boast the league's top-ranked rush defense (74.9 yards per game).

While Ajayi was held in check last week, Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns in Miami's 31-24 victory over San Francisco and has nine TDs against one interception for a 104.7 passer rating during the winning streak. Tannehill was limited to just 9-of-19 passing for 86 yards in the teams' 2015 meeting, although 36 came on a touchdown to DeVante Parker in a 15-13 victory. Joe Flacco missed that contest with a season-ending knee injury, but owns a 4-0 career mark against the Dolphins with a 105.6 passer rating. Flacco has found success with former Miami wide receiver Mike Wallace, who leads the Ravens with 792 yards receiving, four touchdown receptions and a 15.5-yard average.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -3.5. O/U: 40.5

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (7-4): Tannehill likely will be without one of his weapons on Sunday in Parker, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury. "Right now, this moment, we got to make sure we have a plan in place if he doesn't make it," offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said of 23-year-old Parker, who has 16 receptions for 246 yards in his last three games. "If he does make it, it's going to be at the last hour. That would be awesome. We're hoping so, but right now we're preparing for the worst." Jarvis Landry leads Miami in receptions (64) and receiving yards (733) while fellow wideout Kenny Stills has three of his team-best five touchdowns in his last five games.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (6-5): Baltimore's second-ranked defense (297.8 yards per game) is led by linebacker Terrell Suggs, who recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles last week and three of each in the last three contests. Suggs hasn't been shy against the Dolphins, collecting at least one sack in each of his seven career encounters. Top cornerback Jimmy Smith is in line to return after a two-game absence due to a back injury and will likely shadow Landry.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rookie G Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) expects to play after missing last week's game for Miami, which is 4-0 this season when all five starting offensive linemen are healthy.

2. Baltimore K Justin Tucker earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after booting three field goals from beyond 50 yards in a 19-14 triumph over Cincinnati.

3. Dolphins DE Cameron Wake has 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Ravens 23, Dolphins 16