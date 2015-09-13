Preview: Dolphins at Redskins

The Miami Dolphins believe they have their quarterback in Ryan Tannehill while the Washington Redskins have taken yet another familiar turn on their carousel behind center. Signed to a $96 million contract extension in the summer, Tannehill looks to take another step forward in his progression as the visiting Dolphins open the season against the Redskins on Sunday afternoon.

Tannehill has seen his completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns increase in each of his previous three seasons since being selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2012 draft. Washington’s Robert Griffin III was chosen six picks ahead of Tannehill, but the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been reduced to a spectator with Kurt Cousins being handed the reins. Cousins will need to be wary of Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who inked a six-year, $114 million deal in March to provide a presence in the interior of the line. The three-time All Pro is expected to help Miami’s 24th-ranked rushing defense (121.1 yards per contest) attempt to slow down Alfred Morris, who led Washington with 1,074 yards on the ground in 2014.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: DOLPHINS -4. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (2014: 8-8, 3rd, AFC EAST): Tannehill has a few new weapons at his disposal as Miami welcomed the arrivals of Kenny Stills (New Orleans) and tight end Jordan Cameron (Cleveland) to add to emerging star Jarvis Landry and Rishard Matthews. With veteran wideout Mike Wallace shuffled off to Minnesota, coach Joe Philbin is hoping his quick-strike offense will lead to the team’s first postseason appearance since 2008. Lamar Miller amassed nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage last season, with a career-high 1,099 coming on the ground.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (2014: 4-12, 4TH, NFC EAST): The preseason barely began and tight ends Niles Paul (ankle) and backup Logan Paulsen (torn toe ligament) suffered season-ending injuries, thereby putting more of the onus on Jordan Reed. “We’re counting on Jordan quite a bit,” coach Jay Gruden told ESPN. “... We’re a little concerned (about the position) but Jordan is up for a lot of reps. We still have to protect him a little bit. He can’t play the whole 70-80 plays of the game. We have to get (Derek) Carrier going and if (newly signed Anthony) McCoy can go, get him going.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami LT Branden Albert expects to play on Sunday after missing the entire preseason recuperating from tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee last year.

2. Washington WR DeSean Jackson expects to play despite being plagued by a sprained right shoulder in the preseason.

3. The home team has won each of the last seven meetings in the series.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 24, Redskins 16