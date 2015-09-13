Dolphins overcome sluggish start against Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. -- Miami managed just 17 yards during the first 28 minutes and was down 10 points, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill led an 80-yard touchdown drive just before halftime and the Dolphins added 10 points in the second half to beat the Washington Redskins 17-10 in Sunday’s opener for both teams.

“They certainly controlled the tempo in the first half,” Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said. “The big thing was that drive right before the half. We really hadn’t done hardly anything offensively. ... I thought our guys made enough plays in the second half to win.”

The biggest plays were Jarvis Landry’s 69-yard punt return touchdown with 10:22 left and an interception at the Miami 2-yard line by reserve cornerback Brice McCain that ended Washington’s next series 2:47 later.

“Our guys did a good job (of creating room) and (Jarvis is) a tough guy to get on the ground,” Philbin said.

McCain outjumped Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon for quarterback Kirk Cousins’ lofted throw.

“I thought I’d gave Pierre the opportunity to go up and get it and the guy for the Dolphins made a great play,” said Cousins, who started his first game since Week 7 of 2014. “We battled and came up short. I guess we’re all pretty tired of that around here.”

The Redskins’ final series ended at the Miami 20 with 2:17 left when Cousins couldn’t connect with tight end Jordan Reed.

Miami opened the second half with Tannehill (22-of-34, 226 yards, one touchdown) losing a fumble while being sacked by Washington linebacker Preston Smith.

The Dolphins got the ball back again at their own 20 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. After four straight gains of at least 11 yards, they began the fourth quarter on Washington’s 20. Miami had first-and-goal at the 3 but settled for rookie Andrew Franks’ tying 22-yard field goal with 11:34 remaining.

Miami’s defense then forced Tress Way’s punt, which Landry caught and raced through a huge gap in the middle of the field for his first career punt return.

“A lot of self-inflicted wounds,” lamented Washington coach Jay Gruden, whose career record sank to 4-13.

The Redskins broke on top 3-0 on the opening drive. Running back Alfred Morris (25 carries, 121 yards) rushed six times for 35 yards and Cousins (21-of-31, 196 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) completed two passes to Reed for 21 yards during the series, which was capped by Kai Forbath’s 45-yard field goal.

Redskins defensive end Jason Hatcher stopped Dolphins running back Lamar Miller for no gain on third down to force a punt on Miami’s first series. Washington followed by driving from its 23 to the Miami 2. However, Forbath was wide right from 46 yards on a field goal attempt after Gruden opted against going for it on fourth-and-1.

The Redskins’ next series ended when Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes intercepted a Cousins pass for Reed on third-and-18 on a miscommunication at the Miami 23.

On the next play, the Dolphins lost tight end Dion Sims with a concussion after he dived for Tannehill’s pass in the end zone. Philbin went for it on fourth-and-1, but Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan stopped running back Damien Williams for no gain.

Washington’s offense responded by marching 88 yards in 17 plays for the game’s first touchdown -- a 4-yard pass from Cousins to Reed with 1:49 left in the half for a 10-0 lead.

Completions of 27 and 13 yards to tight end Jordan Cameron, 11 to receiver Greg Jennings and 12 to receiver Kenny Stills put Miami on the Washington 3 with 39 seconds remaining before halftime. Receiver Rishard Mathews beat Redskins cornerback David Amerson for the touchdown that made it 10-7 at the break.

NOTES: Redskins WR DeSean Jackson exited with a left hamstring injury suffered on a deep throw from Cousins on the first play of the second series. ... Redskins SS Duke Ihenacho followed suit after fracturing his left wrist while tackling RB Lamar Miller on Miami’s second series. ... QB Robert Griffin III was the inactive third-stringer after starting Washington’s previous three openers.