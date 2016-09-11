Preview: Dolphins at Seahawks

Ryan Tannehill is hoping that first-year coach Adam Gase's influence will provide just the jolt he needs to rebound after a disappointing season in 2015. The duo hopes its new-look offense makes the cross-country flight to the Pacific Northwest as the Miami Dolphins attempt to win their fourth straight season opener on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Coach is constantly pushing me and trying to push my buttons a little bit. He's an expert in pushing guys to reach their potential," the 28-year-old Tannehill said, referring to Gase's work with Jay Cutler, Peyton Manning and even Tim Tebow. Wideout Jarvis Landry had a franchise-record 110 receptions last season while former Houston Pro Bowler Arian Foster has worked his way back from an Achilles injury in 2015 and signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in the summer. Foster could be in for a long day against Seattle, which boasted the league's second-best defense last season and No. 1 against the run. Russell Wilson, who led the NFL with a 110.1 passer rating in 2015, became the first quarterback in league history with at least 4,000 passing yards (4,024), 30 touchdowns (34) and 500-plus rushing yards (553) in 2015.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Seahawks -10.5. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (2015: 6-10, fourth in AFC East): Mario Williams is looking forward to pinning his ears back and rushing the quarterback, as the mammoth defensive end had 38 sacks in his first three seasons with Buffalo before a regime and scheme change limited him to just five in 2015. The former top overall pick joins Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake (team-leading seven sacks) on a Miami defense that yielded 376.2 total yards per game (eighth-worst in NFL) and 126.2 on the ground, fifth-worst in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, first-round rookie offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil has impressed at both left tackle and left guard during the preseason.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (2015: 10-6, second in NFC West): Thomas Rawls (team-leading 830 rushing yards) and Christine Michael are expected to take over the ground attack in the wake of Marshawn Lynch's retirement, however they may find the going tough behind a makeshift offensive line. Right tackle Garry Gilliam is the lone returnee from the 2015 squad and the news got worse on Thursday as rookie guard Germain Ifedi, a first-round pick, was announced to miss at least three weeks after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in practice. Rawls' snaps could be limited as he works his way back from a season-ending ankle injury while former second-round pick Michael earned rave reviews in preseason.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seattle WR Doug Baldwin had an NFL high-tying 14 receiving touchdowns last season and a career-high 78 catches and 1,069 yards.

2. Miami WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) and C Mike Pouncey (hip) are in jeopardy of sitting out the season opener.

3. Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham has been a full participant in practice as he works his way back from a ruptured patellar tendon.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 9