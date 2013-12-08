Preview: Dolphins at Steelers

Signed to a five-year, $60 million deal in the offseason, Mike Wallace makes his return to Heinz Field on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins look to strengthen their potential playoff positioning at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ expense. “I don’t want to get caught up in too much hype about a personal battle with these guys, because it’s not really about that. It’s about moving forward,” Wallace said of his four-season stint in the Steel City. “These guys (the Steelers) stand in the way of our playoff hopes. They’re another team in the way that has to go down.”

After finding the end zone just once in his first 10 games, Wallace scored in his second straight contest as Miami posted a 23-3 triumph over the New York Jets last week. The Dolphins are tied for sixth place in the AFC with Baltimore, which handed the Steelers just their third loss in eight games with a 22-20 decision on Thanksgiving. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for stepping on the field in the way of Ravens kicker returner Jacoby Jones.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -3. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (6-6): Ryan Tannehill seems to have grown more comfortable with both Wallace and the rest of the offense as Miami attempts to position itself toward a second playoff berth in a decade. Tannehill threw for a season-high 331 yards with two touchdowns against the Jets, with Brian Hartline adding a campaign-best 127 yards receiving and a score. Lamar Miller had a season-high 22 carries last week as Miami’s 25th-ranked rushing attack accumulated 125 yards versus the Jets.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (5-7): Ben Roethlisberger has thrown eight touchdown passes in his last three games - and his next one will snap a tie with Hall-of-Famer Terry Bradshaw (212) for the most in franchise history. Wallace’s departure opened doors for Antonio Brown, who has reeled in an NFL-best 85 receptions and 1,103 yards - as well as six touchdowns. Rookie Le‘Veon Bell is expected to play after returning to practice following a concussion sustained in the waning moments of last week’s loss.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami CB Brent Grimes, who will likely spent his time covering Brown, has yet to allow a touchdown reception.

2. Pittsburgh has won the last five meetings against the Dolphins.

3. Miami DE Olivier Vernon received AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after registering three sacks and 10 tackles against New York.

PREDICTION: Steelers 20, Dolphins 17