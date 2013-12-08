Dolphins 34, Steelers 28: Ryan Tannehill tossed three touchdown passes - including the second to tight end Charles Clay from 12 yards out with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter - as Miami won in Mike Wallace’s return to Pittsburgh.

Tannehill (20-for-33, 200 yards) found Brian Hartline for a 4-yard score and Daniel Thomas returned from an ankle injury to rush for 105 yards and a touchdown. Clay also had a 6-yard score among his seven catches for 98 yards for the Dolphins (7-6), who have won four of six overall and eclipsed the 30-point plateau for the first time this season.

Ben Roethlisberger tossed three touchdowns to move past Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw for the franchise lead with 215. Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders and Jerricho Cotchery reeled in TD catches and veteran Troy Polamalu returned an interception 19 yards for a score for the Steelers (5-8), who have lost two in a row to put their postseason aspirations in peril.

Pittsburgh claimed a 28-24 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter when Roethlisberger tossed a dart over the middle to Cotchery, who split two defenders for a 16-yard score.

Miami answered as Clay broke some tackles before finding the end zone to complete a four-play, 80-yard drive. Rookie kicker Caleb Sturgis tacked on a 27-yard field goal with 1:08 remaining before the Steelers made it interesting as Brown stepped out of the bounds at the 13-yard line on the final play of the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Signed to a five-year, $60 million deal in the offseason, Wallace had two catches for 19 yards in his return. Wallace spent four seasons with the Steelers. ... Dolphins RB Lamar Miller suffered a concussion during the third quarter and did not return. ... Polamalu’s interception for a touchdown was his third of his career. ... Tannehill faked a handoff and scampered 48 yards off tackle to set up Miami’s first score - a 30-yard field goal by Sturgis.