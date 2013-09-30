Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

The Miami Dolphins appear to be doing everything right. They’re making big plays on offense, defense and special teams. They’re not beating themselves with penalties. They’re plus-two in giveaway/takeaway.

Now comes the Monday night showdown between the undefeated Dolphins (3-0) and the undefeated New Orleans Saints (3-0) at the raucous Superdome in New Orleans.

We’ll see if the Dolphins can put an exclamation mark on their somewhat surprising early-season statement.

Ryan Tannehill vs. Drew Brees.

New Orleans’ high-powered offense vs. Miami’s injury-slowed defense.

The upstart Dolphins vs. the time-tested Saints.

The Dolphins have already done more than many thought they’d do in this brutal five-game start to the season. They’ve won three games. Most Dolphins fans would have been happy with two victories.

A victory on Monday at New Orleans might be akin to the Dolphins announcing they’ve arrived. They would have four victories with three over playoff teams from a year ago -- Indianapolis, Atlanta and New Orleans -- and two of those victories on the road, at Indianapolis and New Orleans.

But once again, that’s getting way ahead of things.

You won’t catch Dolphins players thinking that way. They’ve remained remarkably level-headed amid the euphoria that’s sweeping Dolphins Nation.

The sobering reality for the Dolphins is their defense could enter this game without four starters -- defensive end Cam Wake (knee), defensive tackle Paul Soliai (knee), cornerback Dimitri Patterson (groin) and linebacker Koa Misi (shoulder).

Wake is their best pass rusher, as well as the team’s best player, Soliai is the best run-stuffer, and Patterson is the leader in interceptions (two).

Those absences are even more dangerous this week because once the Saints get that offense going they’re tough to stop. But the Dolphins have a card up their sleeve.

“We’ve been strong at the end of the games, and we have been good in the red-zone again,” defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle said.

Still, it’s a “no excuses” league and the Dolphins have a chance to assert themselves and make a statement this week.

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 6-4. These teams haven’t met since 2009 when the Saints won, 46-34, and it was a memorable game. Saints quarterback Drew Brees finished with three interceptions, a lost fumble and five sacks. But he also overcame a 21-point second-quarter deficit and led the Saints to 22 fourth-quarter points on drives of 82, 79 and 60 yards.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Dolphins’ pass defense is facing the third of a four-game minefield this week when it battles New Orleans’ Drew Brees. Miami already held up well against Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, not allowing either to succeed in their attempts at fourth-quarter come-from-behind victories.

Luck only had 79 yards passing in the second half. Ryan was 8-for-21 for 113 yards in the second half. The Dolphins, who haven’t allowed a fourth-quarter touchdown, clamp down tighter the later it gets in the game.

If the Dolphins can follow that blueprint against Brees and the Saints they’ll have a good chance to steal a fourth-quarter victory.

“We know in most NFL games that you are going to have to step up in the fourth quarter and make plays,” coach Joe Philbin said.

--Saints tight end Jimmy Graham might be the X-factor. The Dolphins didn’t do well against tight ends in their first two games. Cleveland’s Jordan Cameron (nine receptions, 108 yards) and Indianapolis’ Coby Fleener (four receptions, 69 yards) had success.

However, the Dolphins controlled Atlanta’s Tony Gonzalez (four receptions, 24 yards). That’s promising. And even when he did make his catches the Dolphins had decent coverage.

“When you go back and watch those plays where Gonzalez caught the balls early in the game, the coverage was excellent, we had guys draped all over him,” defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle said. “We had guys with their hands in there trying to knock the ball away.”

It’s tough to say whether the Dolphins will be able to contain Graham. But the linebackers and safeties will be under intense pressure to keep the Pro Bowl selection from going crazy.

--The run defense continues to be a concern. The Dolphins allow 4.7 yards per carry (27th in the league) and now they’ll likely be without defensive tackle Paul Soliai and defensive end Cam Wake. The Saints aren’t a good running team (24th) but the Falcons weren’t regarded as a good running team with Jacquizz Rodgers and Jason Snelling handling the duties.

“It’s got to get better,” defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle said.

The Dolphins signed defensive tackle Marvin Austin, a New York Giants 2011 second-round pick who was cut in August. The Dolphins released defensive tackle Vaughn Martin. But that’s only a minimal move, and the Dolphins understand as much.

The Dolphins say they have to get better at tackling and gap control.

“We’re not going to invent a whole lot of new defenses,” Philbin said. “We play our defense. We’re going to play over, we’re going to play under. We’ve got to execute our techniques and fundamentals better, and our number one fundamental that we work on every single day is tackling. We’ve got to do it better.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 17 -- Number of years since the Dolphins have started a season 4-0.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re seeing more and more of Dion (Jordan) and he’s getting better.” -- Defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle on rookie defensive end Dion Jordan.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Dimitri Patterson (groin) didn’t practice Thursday and will likely miss his third consecutive game.

--DT Paul Soliai (knee) was limited and remains questionable for Monday.

--DE Cam Wake (knee) was limited and remains questionable for Monday. He left in the first quarter of last week’s game and didn’t return.

--S Chris Clemons (hamstring/quad) was limited in Thursday’s practice. He seems likely to play Monday.

--LB Dannell Ellerbe (ribs) was limited but seems likely to play Monday.

--LB Koa Misi (shoulder) was limited. He left last week’s game in the third quarter and didn’t return.

--WR Brandon Gibson (knee) had full practice participation.

--C Mike Pouncey (ankle) had full practice participation.

--LB Philip Wheeler (thumb) had full practice participation

--S Jimmy Wilson (groin) had full practice participation.

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Ryan Tannehill is ninth in the NFL in passer rating (94.3), which is a noticeable improvement from a year ago when he was 27th (76.1).

--WR Brian Hartline leads the team in receptions (18), yards (238) and receiving touchdowns (two). He only has one receiving touchdown last season.

--DE Dion Jordan played 50 snaps last week, about 30 from scrimmage. Defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle has been increasing Jordan’s workload each game, and it’ll increase again this week.

--WR Mike Wallace has 12 times receptions, two fewer than tight end Charles Clay. Wallace (152 yards) has 51 fewer receiving yards than Clay, too.

--DE Derrick Shelby should see his workload increase with Cam Wake (knee) questionable. Shelby (two sacks, two caused fumbles) has been good against the run and pass.

GAME PLAN: The Dolphins need to control Saints quarterback Drew Brees. It doesn’t matter if it’s through an aggressive pass rush or with strong play by the pass defenders (linebackers, defensive backs). They just need to keep Brees under control.

The Dolphins’ passing game seems to be fairly solid. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is comfortable throwing to a variety of receivers (he completed pass to six receivers during last week’s game-winning drive) and he’s comfortable carrying an offense that can’t rely on the running game.

The big thing with these Dolphins is they’re winning games in the fourth quarter, even on the road. The Superdome is a different type of road test from Cleveland or Indianapolis, but the way the Dolphins have played so far you would think they could be OK if they can just stay close into the fourth quarter.

It will also be big for the Dolphins to get off to a fast start and not beat themselves. They only have two penalties in the last two games. If the Dolphins can keep the game out of Brees’ hands and put it in Tannehill’s hands they should be OK.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Dolphins pass defense, possibly minus DE Cam Wake, vs. Saints QB Drew Brees. The Dolphins didn’t have a sack against Atlanta, and there’s a chance they might not have Wake, one of the NFL’s top pass rusher. On top of that, Brees gets rid of the ball quicker than Falcons QB Matt Ryan. They Dolphins have to get to Brees (he has been sacked 10 times) and take some pressure off the linebackers and secondary.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill, who has five fumbles and 14 sacks, vs. Saints pass rush. Tannehill has made good decisions when it comes to passing, but not so much when it comes to being in the pocket. He has taken the blame for almost half of the sacks (he said it is not totally the offensive line’s fault) but the problem is he’s not securing the ball when he gets sacked.

Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, who has made several key moves, vs. Saints coach Sean Payton, the team’s inspirational leader. We won’t compare Philbin to Payton, but Philbin has to match-up on Monday.