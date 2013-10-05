Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

This week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens is a pivotal matchup for Miami.

If the Dolphins win, they confidently stroll into the bye week with an impressive 4-1 record. If the Dolphins lose they limp into the bye week with a very respectable 3-2 record, but on a two-game losing streak.

Undoubtedly, this is a good five-game start either way. Most prognosticators probably had the Dolphins at 2-3 at best, considering they opened on the road (at Cleveland), then went on the road again (Indianapolis), came home to host Atlanta, visited New Orleans and finished by hosting the Super Bowl champion Ravens.

“We’re not unlike a lot of other teams in the National Football League in that we don’t have a big margin for error,” coach Joe Philbin said. “I think that showed up last night. We are playing a good team, we have to play better. We have a lot of things we need to work on, but again I think that’s commonplace for four games into a season.”

The Dolphins’ four-game start has been impressive, and if they beat Baltimore it’s hugely impressive. Three of the wins would be against playoff teams from a year ago, including the defending Super Bowl champion Ravens. And they’d be 3-0 against AFC opponents, something that could be a factor in a postseason tiebreaker.

A loss against Baltimore and it’d be a good five-game start, without a doubt. But it wouldn’t make a strong statement.

If the Dolphins win this game it’d make it a lot easier for Philbin’s message to resonate. A loss and it’s tough to say whether this team would believe it’s playoff-caliber.

SERIES HISTORY: 9th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 5-3. Miami has lost three of the last four and it lost the last two by double-digit margins, 26-10 in 2010, and 27-13 in 2008.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--LB Austin Spitler was re-signed. He was the Dolphins’ seventh-round pick in 2010 but waived during the final cuts this year. Spitler will aid a special teams crew that’s hurting with linebacker Jason Trusnik (rib) and safety Don Jones (elbow) both missing Wednesday’s practice due.

--The Dolphins used their no-huddle offense early against New Orleans and had good success. The will probably use it again to start a game.

“We had some good production early,” coach Joe Philbin said. “We wanted to change of the tempo. Sometimes we’ll use it in spurts throughout the ballgame. I think it certainly has a place based on who you’re playing and what personnel groupings we may be emphasizing. Sometimes we feel it may be better to mix personnel a lot, so that doesn’t make as much sense. It’s kind of specific to the game plan.”

--Philbin said he doesn’t think there’s anything to worry about regarding wide receiver Mike Wallace, who is only fourth on the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (176). Philbin said he didn’t think there was a problem on Monday at New Orleans when Wallace finished with three receptions for 24 yards.

“I thought he had seven targets, if I‘m not mistaken,” Philbin said. “That was second on the team. I thought he played well. There were a couple of opportunities. There was a close vertical throw. It was a competitive throw, a competitive effort and the guy made a good play on the ball. I thought he was doing well.”

The play Philbin was talking about came early in the second quarter. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw deep to Wallace but Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis, a lifelong friend of Wallace‘s, had tight coverage. The ball bounced off Wallace’s chest and hit the ground.

“It’s still only four games,” Philbin said. “They’re working well together, communicating well together on the side. I think we have good communication when they get off the field (and) the quarterbacks and receivers getting on the same page. Obviously that’s a function of practice as well.”

--The Dolphins strangely called a perimeter running play last week on third-and-one against New Orleans. They tossed the ball to running back Daniel Thomas who was nailed by nose tackle John Jenkins for a two-yard loss.

In reality all the Dolphins needed was one chain link. Offensive coordinator Mike Sherman might have over-thought the situation. He said he wishes he would have run play action.

“In hindsight, yes, I wish I did,” he said. “ The guy made a great play on the ball, kind of grabbed our back and it was within arm’s length if we had everything else blocked, the nose guard made a great play and we didn’t so we didn’t convert there. That was the big play in the game. I think if we would have converted there, we would have had some opportunities to score and that could have been a big play in the game. That one will really haunt me.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 15 -- Number of fumbles quarterback Ryan Tannehill has through his first 20 starts. He’s lost seven of those fumbles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t feel good about a 72-sack pace for anybody.” -Coach Joe Philbin on whether he feels good about QB Ryan Tannehill’s chances of staying healthy at his current sack projection.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Dannell Ellerbe is playing against his former team, Baltimore, this week. Ellerbe’s 38 tackles are tied for third in the NFL. Coach John Harbaugh said Ellerbe is doing well in Miami. “Sideline to sideline, he makes plays on runs, inside screens, outside, he’s good in pass coverage,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a complete linebacker right now.”

--DT Paul Soliai only had one tackle last week against New Orleans but he plugged the middle combined with DTs Jared Odrick and Randy Starks to give the Dolphins perhaps their best game from the defensive tackle rotation.

--DE Dion Jordan could get his workload increased this week. The No. 3 pick in the draft played 30 snaps last week and coaches said he did well once again. Still, Jordan only had one tackle and for the season he has five tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits.

--RB Daniel Thomas (25 carries, 70 yards) apparently hasn’t fallen out of favor with the coaches. Offensive coordinator Mike Sherman said starter Lamar Miller hasn’t done enough to warrant being the sole ball carrier.

--S Reshad Jones’ play seems to be on the decline a bit so far this season. His 28 tackles are second on the team but he was torched by Saints RB Darren Sproles on a wheel route last week and his pass coverage overall has been a bit shaky.

--LB Jelani Jenkins has been seeing more time as a backup. The rookie fifth-round pick from Florida was credited with one tackle last week and is a regular special teams contributor. Jenkins isn’t likely to play from scrimmage as anything other than an injury replacement but he seems to get learning quickly.

--RT Tyson Clabo has allowed four sacks, which means both offensive tackles (Jonathan Martin is the starting LT) have allowed four sacks in four games.

INJURY IMPACT

--LB Jason Trusnik (rib) was limited Thursday, an upgrade from Wednesday when he didn’t practice. This could impact special teams as well as the pass defense.

--S Don Jones (elbow) was limited Thursday, an upgrade from Wednesday when he didn’t practice. Jones has become a special teams standout.

GAME PLAN: The Dolphins must protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill so he has time to get the ball downfield. The passing game is the key to this offense, but if Tannehill doesn’t have time to throw, everything falls apart.

Defensively, the Dolphins have to get pressure on Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco and force him into mistakes. The Dolphins didn’t get pressure on Saints quarterback Drew Brees last week and he passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the only game in which Miami didn’t record an interception.

Miami might be forced to get the ball to wide receiver Mike Wallace early and often. He has only 15 receptions for 176 yards, which is a surprisingly low total for four games. Watch for Tannehill to get Wallace the ball more on short and intermediate routes, which is something that was successful late in training camp.

The Ravens could have running back Ray Rice (hip) close to 100 percent, and that could pose a huge problem for the Dolphins. While the run defense has been OK against Cleveland and New Orleans, it was subpar against Indianapolis and Atlanta. This is a big concern.

If the Dolphins can either get an early lead or take away the Ravens’ running game they’ll have their best chance of winning. Flacco threw five interceptions last week and seems to be struggling now that he has to carry a larger part of the offensive load with Rice slowed by injury.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Baltimore RB Ray Rice, who is injury-slowed, vs. Miami run defense -- The Dolphins can’t allow Rice to hit holes untouched. They need first contact behind the line of scrimmage and someone else hitting him right at the line. If Rice uses his power and quickness to get to the second level the Dolphins are in trouble.

--Dolphins offensive line, which has surrendered 18 sacks, vs. Ravens pass rush -- This is a crucial matchup for the Dolphins because if they can’t pass the ball, the offense has very little hope. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has five touchdowns and five interceptions, but even worse, he fumbled six times and lost three.