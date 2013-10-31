Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

Miami Dolphins right tackle Jonathan Martin has reportedly left the team and entered a treatment facility after an incident Monday in the team cafeteria in which players jokingly refused to sit with him.

Martin’s absence is a complication the Dolphins (3-4) didn’t need as they try to end their four-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) on Thursday night at Sun Life Stadium.

Fox Sports reported Martin slammed his food tray to the floor and left the cafeteria, and hasn’t been seen at the facility since. It’s not clear what kind of facility Martin reportedly entered.

Martin, the Dolphins’ second-round pick from Stanford in 2012, wasn’t at practice Monday or Tuesday. The Dolphins listed his absence as “illness” on the injury report.

The Dolphins didn’t have much to say about the reports of Martin’s absence.

“Jonathan Martin’s status was addressed on the injury report as an illness,” said team spokesman Harvey Greene.

Tyson Clabo, who lost his starting job because he’d allowed eight sacks in six games, would likely start at right tackle in Martin’s place.

Martin started the season at left tackle, but switched to right tackle last week after the Dolphins, desperate to replace Clabo, traded to acquire Baltimore left tackle Bryant McKinnie.

Martin, who played left tackle in college and has said that’s his NFL goal, said last week he’d take the change in stride.

”You can approach this two different ways,“ he said. ”You can go in the tank and be one of those guys who (complains) and moans and is a cancer in the locker room. Or you can be a guy who goes out there and can be a professional, play as hard as I can.

“My mindset is that I‘m still going to try better and do whatever I can do help the team win.”

Miami is the first team since the 2002 New England Patriots to win their first three games and then lose their next four.

Coach Joe Philbin insists team morale isn’t an issue.

“If you don’t have a strong locker room, if you don’t have good character individuals in the locker room, I think it could be a concern,” he said. “I have a lot of faith in our guys. I believe in them. I think we’ll get this thing right and fixed. We have to do it quickly. This is a good team coming in here on Thursday night.”

If the Dolphins lose on Thursday they will have 11 days to stew on their five-game losing streak before visiting winless Tampa Bay on “Monday Night Football” (Nov. 11).

The Dolphins keep insisting it’s little things, fundamentals, that have victimized them during this four-game losing streak. New England rushed for 111 yards in the second half en route to its 27-17 victory over Miami last week, but Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle insists his team didn’t get plowed into the ground.

“There were two plays in particular that we mentioned, one we missed a tackle where we had an opportunity, and then one we just didn’t fit it up as aggressively as needed, but they popped it through,” Coyle said.

“Going back and looking at the tape closely, it wasn’t a matter of ... we were just getting the ball run down our throats. They averaged 4.1 yards per carry at the end of the day which is much higher than what we want, but I don’t think it’s indicative of the run defense we played throughout most of the game.”

Offensively, coordinator Mike Sherman said he also has no concerns about his players’ mentality.

”I think we have a pretty resilient group of guys,“ he said. ”I think we have excellent chemistry. The challenge that they have that I always talk to them about is that they can’t let the noise outside the room effect the mindset inside the room.

“The only people that can make a difference are the people inside the room and they know that, they depend on each other. I think it’s a good room and I feel like it’s fairly resilient, I think we have good chemistry, I think we believe in each other. We didn’t get the job done, very disappointed, very disappointed about that, but at the same time I believe that they’ll fight back.”

SERIES HISTORY: 20th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 14-5. They’ve played in two of the last three seasons and the Dolphins have won both games. This game should feature some of the NFL’s best defensive among Cincinnati’s Geno Atkins and the Dolphins trio of Jared Odrick, Paul Soliai and Randy Starks.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Center Mike Pouncey had nothing to say about being served a subpoena after the New England game at Gillette Stadium last week.

“I’ll answer any football questions,” he said. “I can’t speak about anything legally.”

The subpoena is related to the murder trial of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, a friend and former college teammate of Pouncey’s at Florida.

--There is a chance that center Tyson Clabo returns to his old job at the starting right tackle on Thursday against Cincinnati because Jonathan Martin (illness) has missed both of the Dolphins’ practices this week.

If that’s the case, Clabo would be matched against Bengals defense end Carlos Dunlap.

--Tight end Michael Egnew has been drawing praise all season for his blocking. Offensive coordinator Mike Sherman singled out last year’s third-round pick for his accomplishments as a blocking fullback.

”I‘m real proud of Michael Egnew,“ he said. ”A couple weeks ago we didn’t have a fullback and we were kind of one dimensional. The further your hips are from the ground, the tougher it is to play fullback in my mind. Mike’s like an ostrich type of guy, you don’t see many ostrich’s playing fullback.

“Literally, his hips are that high off the ground, but that son of a gun has become a tough guy. He’s like shot out of a cannon, he made some really, really good blocks in the (Patriots) game.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 4.5 - Number of sacks by defensive end Oliver Vernon, the team leader in sacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I understand there are probably are four right tackles in the NFL that can block Elvis Dumervil and Mario Williams one-on-one. At this point in my career it doesn’t appear that I‘m one of them.” - Dolphins RT Tyson Clabo

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Brandon Gibson (knee) was put on the IR (injured reserve) list Tuesday.

--TE Dion Sims (toe) missed practice for the second consecutive day Tuesday and is doubtful for Thursday’s game.

--RT Jonathan Martin (illness) missed practice for the second consecutive day. If he can’t play most likely Tyson Clabo would get his old job back.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Rishard Matthews (12 receptions, 93 yards) might be a big part of the gameplan this week, especially if he plays slot in place of the injured Brandon Gibson. Marshall isn’t a slot receiver by trade, but he’s capable.

--WR Ryan Spadola, who was with the New York Jets, has a good chance of being signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Dolphins only have three WRs on the 53-man roster right now.

--LB Dannell Ellerbe missed a game with a shoulder injury but he’s still tied for the team lead with 51 tackles.

--TE Charles Clay is the team leader with 4 TDs (3 rushing, 1 receiving). Clay is having a breakout season as the replacement for Dustin Keller (knee).

--SS Reshad Jones will be worth watching this week. Although he’s fourth on the team in tackles (48) and has had an INT return for a TD, he’s not having a good season. It’s disappointing from a guy who was thought to be on the verge of the Pro Bowl a year ago.

--RG John Jerry will have his hands full this week when he faces Bengals DT Geno Smith. Jerry has struggled this season but his problems were overshadowed by the OT issues.

--FS Chris Clemons will be responsible for part of the pass coverage against Bengals TE Tyler Eifert and it should be a good matchup. Clemons’ coverage has been suspect and Eifert is an emerging young talent.

--RB Lamar Miller (4.5 yards per carry) has put together back-to-back decent performances. If he does it again it’ll be tough for coaches to answer questions about why they went away from the running game. In previous weeks they’ve blamed being down by double digits.

--RB Marcus Thigpen might be called upon as a slot WR on Thursday. Thigpen has the shifty moves and elusiveness the Dolphins need with WR Brandon Gibson (knee) being lost and the WR corps being thin.

--LB Koa Misi is quietly having a good year. He has 27 tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass defended.

GAME PLAN: The Dolphins will want to put pressure on Bengals QB Andy Dalton, who has been on fire during Cincinnati’s four-game win streak. If Miami allows Dalton time to sit back and distribute the ball among his receivers it’s not going to end well for the Dolphins.

The big problem in that area is DE Cam Wake still isn’t 100 percent, and there’s almost no chance he’ll be 100 percent by kickoff. Other guys are capable of putting pressure on Dalton. For example, DE Olivier Vernon is the team leader with 4.5 sacks, and DTs Jared Odrick and Randy Starks have 3.0 sacks apiece. They’ll have to get busy on Thursday or the secondary will allow its seventh 100-yard receiver of the season.

Offensively, the Dolphins have to find ways to score. Miami hasn’t scored 30 points in a game all season. That wouldn’t be so bad except the Dolphins rebuilt their offense during the offseason and thought they’d be athletic, high-scoring and capable of getting big chunks of yardage on a single play. None of that has turned out to be true.

The Bengals are coming off a game in which they scored 49 points. They can score. It’ll be imperative for Miami to put lots of points on the board, and that’s not something that has happened all season.

The Dolphins coaches have been ripped locally the last few games for their failure to make halftime adjustments. But if the players don’t make plays, all the fancy halftime adjustments in the world won’t make a bit of difference.

The new strategy for the Dolphins has to be becoming a team of playmakers on offense, defense and special teams. It doesn’t matter who makes the plays, but someone has to do it.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill vs. Bengals pass defense. You know the story here: Tannehill has been sacked a league-leading 32 times. Sometimes it’s his fault for not stepping up in the pocket or holding the ball too long. But often it’s the fault of his pass protection. Cincinnati isn’t a team that gets sacks in big numbers, but they’re capable of rattling Tannehill with pressure and quarterback hits.

Dolphins WR Mike Wallace vs. Bengals CB Terence Newman. If Wallace can become the threat Miami thought he would become when they signed him to a $60 million contract, everything is OK. If not, the Dolphins will really feel the pressure of losing WR Brandon Gibson. Newman is the type that can make life rough on Wallace because he’s a veteran who won’t get beaten deep and will make Wallace work on short and intermediate routes.

Dolphins DE Oliver Vernon vs. Bengals LT Anthony Collins. It appears Cincinnati won’t have LT Andrew Whitworth, and that could be a problem. Vernon isn’t a terror, but he leads the team with 4.5 sacks. Also, this is the side that rookie DE Dion Jordan lines up. If both of those guys can make QB Andy Dalton uncomfortable, the Dolphins have a chance for defensive success.